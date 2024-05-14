Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, May 15 (game #842)

Wednesday's Quordle is upon us, offering the usual mix of a head-scratching word puzzle and, er, three more head-scatching word puzzles. If you find today's to be a difficult one, you'll find some hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #842) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #842) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #842) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #842) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #842) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • A • M • W • A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #842) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #842, are…

ABUSE

MANGY

WAGER

AHEAD

Today's Quordle puzzle doesn't have too many complications as such – no uncommon letters or words, only one repeated letter – I found it to be quite a difficult one. The reason for that was in large part due to the large number of vowels, and the inclusion of several consonants that are not among my three starting words, STARE, DOILY and PUNCH.

Though having vowels is helpful, they don't usually give a word the structure that consonants do, so I struggled to work out what the likes of AHEAD and ABUSE were. And on the consonants front, I had to add in B, M, G and W, none of which are in my start words. Still, I got there in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #842) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #842, are…

WRONG

LEFTY

ANODE

WINCE

Quordle answers: The past 20