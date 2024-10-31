Using Windows 11 on your Mac? You no longer have to miss out on Apple Intelligence Writing Tools thanks to Parallels Desktop
Apple Intelligence comes to Windows on Mac
Apple Intelligence is now available on macOS Sequoia 15.1, bringing Apple's AI tools to the Mac. Writing Tools, in particular, is incredibly useful on Mac, allowing you to proofread, rewrite, and change the tone of your writing easily. Now, those using Windows on a Mac can access Apple Intelligence Writing Tools thanks to an update to Parallels Desktop.
Parallels, the developer of Parallels Desktop, revealed the update in a blog post, saying: "Thanks to Parallels Tools, you can now use Apple Writing Tools to improve your texts in Windows apps such as Microsoft Word."
The blog post shows users how to get Apple Intelligence and use Writing Tools in the Windows virtual machine. To access Apple Intelligence in Windows, you'll need Parallels Desktop 20.1 and Apple Intelligence activated in macOS Sequoia 15.1. Once enabled, you can use Apple Intelligence Writing Tools in Windows – who would have thought we'd see the day?
Writing Tools in Windows can be activated by selecting text and using the keyboard shortcut Shift+Cmd+W. Alternatively, you can access Writing Tools from the macOS menu bar by clicking Edit, then Writing Tools.
Apple Intelligence Writing Tools
Writing Tools is one of the standout features of Apple Intelligence in macOS Sequoia 15.1, and being able to use the feature when you need to use Windows 11 on your Mac is a huge benefit.
Writing Tools works similarly to grammar tools like Grammarly but it's built into macOS, allowing you to use it whenever you need it and in most applications. Whether you're clicking the Apple Intelligence button in Notes, or selecting text to activate Writing Tools in Word, it's a powerful and easy-to-use AI feature that could become pivotal to your workflow. While Writing Tools is the only Apple Intelligence feature available on Windows via Parallels at the moment, hopefully, we'll see other Apple AI tools working on Windows in the future.
Parallels Desktop is priced from $99.99 /£89.99 (about AU$150).
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You Might Also Like...
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.