The Australian TechRadar team was at Computex 2025 and here's what impressed us most

After a big return in 2024, Computex came back even harder in 2025, with more visitors and even more energy. The Nangang halls were packed, and many brands spilled out into nearby hotels and even restaurants just to find space to show off their latest gear. The show even got a visit from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. But to be fair, the crowds and security were even bigger when Nvidia’s Jensen Huang swept through, leaving his signature on products like a rockstar.

Computex 2025 entry sign (Image credit: Future)

If there’s one non-AI trend that defined Computex 2025, it’s LCDs crammed into everything. Mostly coolers, but also PSUs, GPUs, cases, and even RAM. Laptops also stood out, with a wave of clean designs and powerful, ultra-lightweight models dipping under the 1kg mark.

Of course, AI was everywhere. It was part of almost every showcase and sometimes awkwardly shoehorned into things that had little to do with actual LLM-style transformer models. Still, we saw some genuinely useful advancements too, with Nvidia devoting most of their packed keynote to the idea of the AI factory future.

Image 1 of 5 G.Skill hosted the grand finale of its 2025 OC World Cup during the show (Image credit: Future) Palit had an interesting way to get more people to their booth (Image credit: Future) The show floor was bright, loud and always packed (Image credit: Future) Many brands had huge booths with custom screens (Image credit: Future) Acer even had a range of electric scooters and bikes on display (Image credit: Future)

While RGB was still going strong, we also noticed a shift toward cleaner, more understated aesthetics, with more white LEDs and gear that skipped lighting entirely. Some big brands also branched out – Acer had a range of electric scooters and bikes on display.

And Computex got back to its grittier roots a bit, with G.Skill hosting the grand finale of its 2025 OC World Cup right on the show floor.

Read on for our full report on the latest from our favourite brands.

We already have separate deeper dives into the latest from MSI, Corsair and Synology, so follow the links below to find out more.

Intel skips the fanfare but brings the future

Intel was not subtle with its Panther Lake CPU display (Image credit: Future)

Despite it being Intel’s 40th anniversary at Computex, things were unusually quiet from the chipmaker at Computex 2025. No keynote. No press conference. But tucked into a few low-key demos were some meaningful updates on what’s coming next for CPUs, GPUs, and AI acceleration.

The giant picture of a Panther in the Intel booth was a dead giveaway, and Intel announced that the next-gen Panther Lake CPU family will launch in the second half of 2025. These chips are named the Core Ultra 300 series and are the first to be built on Intel’s advanced 18A process. They pair new Cougar Cove performance cores with Darkmont efficiency cores, plus integrated Xe3 graphics.

Panther Lake CPU on display (Image credit: Future)

Intel ran a few demos to show off Panther Lake’s AI chops. One showed AI-assisted video editing in DaVinci Resolve, and with a 50 TOPs NPU and 120 TOPS from the iGPU, can reportedly give about 50% better performance in these sorts of workloads compared to the current Lunar Lake CPUs. Which, by all accounts, is impressive, and we are excited by Intel's CPUs again – for laptops at least anyway.

On the GPU side, Intel expanded its professional Arc lineup with the Arc Pro B60 and B50. Built on the Xe2 architecture, both cards are made for AI inference and workstation tasks. The B60 comes with 24GB of memory while the B50 offers 16GB. Both include Intel’s Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) for AI workloads and advanced ray tracing units for rendering and simulation.

AMD’s quiet confidence shows in GPUs, CPUs, and AI smarts

AMD showed off some of its partners Ryzen powered gaming handhelds (Image credit: Future)

AMD didn’t do anything too flashy this year, but showed off new gear for gaming, AI, and high-end compute.

First up was the Radeon RX 9060 XT, a mid-range RDNA 4 graphics card aimed at 1440p gamers. With 32 compute units and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory, it looks set to give solid mid-range performance at higher resolutions. FSR 4 is built in, now with extra machine learning smarts, and early demos seem to show decent frame rates. We don’t yet have Australian pricing, but it starts at US$299 and will hopefully give another bang-for-buck option for gamers by the end of June.

AMD didn't forget about AI, and introduced the Radeon AI PRO R9700, a workstation GPU with 128 AI accelerators, 32GB of GDDR6 memory, and 1,531 TOPS of performance. It’s built to handle local AI workloads, from development to deployment, without relying on cloud infrastructure.

On the CPU side, AMD revealed the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series, codenamed "Shimada Peak." Built on Zen 5 and TSMC’s 4 nm process, the flagship 9995WX features 96 cores, 192 threads, and a boost clock up to 5.4 GHz. With support for 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and 8-channel DDR5-6400 ECC memory, it’s aimed at pros in VFX, simulation, and AI. The chips launch globally in July and will slot into the existing sTR5 socket.

Image 1 of 4 AMD powered Asus ROG Ally on display (Image credit: Future) AMD powered HP Elitebook (Image credit: Future) Custom AMD powered desktop gaming PC build (Image credit: Future) AMD powered Lenovo ThinkStation (Image credit: Future)

We also saw new Ryzen AI PRO 300 and AI Max+ CPUs in laptops like Asus’s ExpertBook P3, not to mention the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip in handheld gaming devices like the MSI Claw.

Nvidia’s AI empire expands, with just enough GPU love to keep gamers calm

Nvidia is shifting to a new paradigm, with AI factories where the output is tokens (Image credit: Future)

Nvidia was, unsurprisingly, all-in on AI at Computex 2025. From data centres to desktop systems and even robot gyms, Team Green made sure to remind everyone that it’s not just about gaming anymore. That said, Jensen Huang did toss in a cheeky “we haven’t forgotten about GeForce” during his keynote, as a nod to the company's history.



The big gaming reveal was the GeForce RTX 5060, a new mid-range GPU built on the Blackwell architecture. It features 8GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory and promises about 18 percent better performance over the RTX 4060. It is designed for 1080p and 1440p gaming, with the usual suite of next-gen ray tracing and AI-enhanced rendering.

Of course, DLSS 4.0 was front and centre. Nvidia touted major gains in frame generation and latency reduction, now supported in over 125 titles. But not everyone’s thrilled. DLSS 4 is exclusive to RTX 50-series cards, and unlike earlier versions, it does not run at all on older GPUs. It is a smart move for performance, but it does leave plenty of RTX 40-series owners feeling a bit sidelined. Strategic? Definitely. Friendly? Not exactly.

Image 1 of 4 Nvidia Grace Blackwell Ultra "Superchip" processing unit (Image credit: Future) Nvidia gave a nod to their history of accelerating workloads with CUDA-X (Image credit: Future) Nvidia showing off actual Grace Blackwell based server systems (Image credit: Future) Nvidia was set up in a local hotel and even had a mech truck parked out front (Image credit: Future)

Outside of gaming, Nvidia went big on AI infrastructure. The company introduced its “AI factories,” next-generation data centres powered by Blackwell GPUs and NVLink Fusion, designed to train and deploy massive AI models. On the robotics front, the Isaac platform received an upgrade with GR00T N1.5 and a new simulator, GR00T-Dreams, built for training humanoid robots in virtual environments.

For more desktop level AI, Nvidia announced the DGX Spark – a compact AI supercomputer with 1,000 TOPS of performance that gives researchers and developers serious local AI horsepower without the need for a server room. Whether you like AI or not, the DGX Spark is a seriously cool bit of kit.

Sapphire serves up cable-free GPUs over brunch

Sapphire showed off its RX 9070 XT Nitro+ with PhantomLink (Image credit: Future)

Sapphire took us away from the showroom floor this year, and set up in a nearby restaurant. What better way to discuss custom GPUs, AI-focused mini PCs, and the new PhantomLink power system, than over a plate (or two) of pancakes.

Our favourite new bit of Sapphire tech by far is PhantomLink – a cable-free GPU power solution that pulls power directly from a special motherboard slot instead of using the traditional power connectors and cables. It delivers up to 600W and works with compatible boards like the Sapphire Nitro+ X870EA Wi-Fi, and is still interoperable with traditional 12V-2x6 plugs. And we have to say, we really do love the look of monster GPUs without the cables hanging out the top.

Image 1 of 6 Sapphire had a number of custom gaming builds on display (Image credit: Future) Sapphire RX 9070 XT Nitro+ with PhantomLink (Image credit: Future) Sapphire Edge AI 370 mini PC with external GPU setup (Image credit: Future) Close up of Sapphire Edge AI 370 mini PC with external GPU setup (Image credit: Future) Sapphire motherboards on display (Image credit: Future) Sapphire HAVN HS 420 case with custom build (Image credit: Future)

The flagship RX 9070 XT Nitro+ PhantomLink was on display, but Sapphire also showed off its RX 9060 XT cards, available with 8GB or 16GB of memory and by all accounts, solid RDNA 4 performance.

We also found the new Edge AI 370 mini PC rather appealing. It’s compact but has a powerful Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, has 50 TOPS of AI performance, and if you are into that kind of self-abuse, it offers full Copilot+ support.

Asus packs in power, peripherals, and a 3D CPU cooler

Asus has the latest Wi-Fi 7 ROG Rapture gaming router on display, with a mind boggling 19Gbps of wireless bandwidth (Image credit: Future)

Asus had so much to show off at Computex that they filled out two huge areas on the showroom floor. AI-powered laptops, esports-grade peripherals, next-gen handhelds, enterprise PCs, hidden-cable motherboards, and yes, even a CPU cooler with a curved LCD screen.

The latest ROG gaming gear was a big drawcard for the crowds this year. We especially loved the very unique Falcata 75 percent split gaming keyboard that can be positioned in all sorts of interesting ways, is wireless, and uses hot-swappable magnetic switches. The Harpe II Ace mouse (co-designed with gamer Valorant pro Demon1) felt impressively rigid, considering the ultra-lightweight 48g weight.

Image 1 of 14 The ROG Ryuo IV SLC 360 ARGB cooler has a curved screen that can give a interesting 3D effect (Image credit: Future) Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard is very premium but very expensive (Image credit: Future) Asus TUF Gaming LCD III AIO coolers (Image credit: Future) Asus ProArt GeForce RTX series GPU (Image credit: Future) Asus hidden connector concept that feeds power from the motherboard to GPU instead of using typical power cables (Image credit: Future) Asus hidden connector concept connector (Image credit: Future) Asus ProArt Z890 and X870E motherboards (Image credit: Future) Asus NUCs on display: NUC 14 Pro AI+, NUC 14 Pro AI and ExpertCenter PN54 (Image credit: Future) Asus ZenBook Duo dual screen laptop (Image credit: Future) Asus Zephyr gaming laptop showing LED display on the lid (Image credit: Future) Asus ROG Flow Z13 with ROG XG Mobile external graphics card (Image credit: Future) Asus ROG XG Station 3 external GPU system (Image credit: Future) The Asus Zenbook A14 weighs under 1kg (Image credit: Future) Asus ProArt display and drawing tablet in full ProArt setup (Image credit: Future)

Asus also impressed us with the Strix Ace XG248 esports monitor that, just to be the fastest, uses a 610MHz refresh rate. The ROG Ally X was on show, and really felt like a well refined handheld thanks to some new tweaks like a much larger 80Wh battery, better grips and improved cooling.

Asus also had our favourite of the near endless CPU coolers with screens: the ROG Ryuo IV SLC 360 ARGB AIO unit. Cooling functionality and daisy-chainable ARGB fans aside, the standout feature is a 6.67-inch curved 2K AMOLED display that when viewed from the right angle, gives a 3D effect that actually works pretty well.

On the AI development side, Asus had the Ascent GX10 (using Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip) that provides developers 1,000 AI TOPS and 128GB of unified memory in a desktop form factor.

Gigabyte goes big, small, slim and AI

This little half height Gigabyte RTX 5060 is tiny compared to the mighty RTX 5090 (Image credit: Future)

Gigabyte came to Computex 2025 with so much to demo they needed to book out a function room in a nearby hotel in addition to their spaceship? shaped stand on the showroom floor. And yes, Gigabyte did launch some new AIO water coolers with inbuilt LCDs, but one minor point of difference – the screens were round, rather than square.

Gigabyte had its take on the mid-range Radeon RX 9060 XT on hand – designed for high-refresh gaming at better than 1080p resolutions. But our surprise favourite was a little RTX 5060 OC Low Profile GPU. This half-height triple-fan card looks perfect for building a slim casual gaming rig or maybe a stealthy but powerful HTPC.

Of course, Gigabyte also had their share of heavy-duty AI hardware featuring the latest from Nvidia. The Aorus RTX 5090 AI Box is especially interesting, and is a water-cooled external GPU that connects to your PC via Thunderbolt 5. It is built to handle gaming or AI workloads, and the claim is it’s as little as 14% slower than the same GPU in a desktop machine.

Image 1 of 15 Gigabyte had a spaceship like booth, as well as nearby hotel conference room to showcase everything they had at Computex (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte demoed an adaptive sound mode that improves quality on soft surfaces (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte Aorus Master 18 gaming laptop (Image credit: Future) We do love a gaming laptop where the screen can fold flat (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte M27UP gaming monitor (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte FO27Q5P gaming monitor (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte half height RTX 5060 vs RTX 5090 (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 AIC Adaptor with 4x PCIe M.2 slots for fast SSD expansion (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte AI Top Atom and Aorus RTX 5090 AI box (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte Aorus RTX 5090 AI box connected to laptop (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte AI Top Atom desktop AI machine (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte AI Top Atom motherboard (Image credit: Future) Rear of Gigabyte AI Top Atom motherboard (Image credit: Future) Gigabyte Aorus PSUs: P1600W and Elite P1000W in black and white (Image credit: Future)

Then there is the AI TOP Atom – personal desktop AI dev rig running Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell chip, with 1,000 TOPS of performance and 128GB of memory.

Gigabyte had loads of new gaming laptop models to show off (like the Gaming A16 and A18) but were more interested in talking about the built-in AI tools. We look forward to trying them out, as options like the GiMATE Coder for beginner-friendly programming and automatic sound adjustment when the laptop is on soft surfaces actually seem pretty useful.

Kingston at Computex: fast drives and the future of RAM

Kingston showed off Fury Impact DDR5 CAMM2 modules in sizes up to 128GB (Image credit: Future)

Kingston was spread out over multiple hotel rooms this year, showing off high speed storage and RAM, plus a robot and a rocket to showcase industrial uses of their enterprise products.

Kingston launched its new Fury Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 SSD that can hit read speeds up to 14,800 MB/s (plus the similar DC3000ME PCIe 5.0 U.2 SSD aimed at enterprise use), as well as new DDR5 CUDIMM modules rated at 8,800 MT/s. They also debuted Fury Impact DDR5 CAMM2 modules, offering up to 128GB for laptops and mobile workstations. And while CAMM2 still isn’t mainstream, this was our first time seeing the 128GB high-capacity modules in the flesh.

Image 1 of 5 Fury Impact DDR5 CAMM2 128GB modules (Image credit: Future) Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD and Renegade DDR5 RAM (Image credit: Future) Kingston flash drive, portable SSDs and SD cards (Image credit: Future) Kingston showing industrial usage of RAM and SSDs (Image credit: Future) Kingston even had a robot on display, showing usage of their RAM and SSDs (Image credit: Future)

Kingston introduced the DataTraveler Exodia S USB drive, which isn’t super fast but is available up to 512GB, and refreshed its Canvas Plus SD and microSD cards. While not setting any performance records, it was nice to see some products that aim to be a bit more affordable.

Micron shows off next-gen speed and technology

The Crucial T710 (PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD) offers 14.9 GB/s reads and 13.8 GB/s writes (Image credit: Future)

This year, Micron gave us a one-on-one showcase of next-gen SSDs, rugged portable storage, and compact memory modules. Micron stands out as one of the few full-stack memory producers, designing and manufacturing DRAM, NAND, and storage from the wafer up.

The new Crucial T710 was our favourite – a PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD built with Micron’s 276-layer TLC NAND and the SM2508 controller. It promises impressive read speeds up to 14.9 GB/s and write speeds up to 13.8 GB/s, with capacities reaching 4TB.

We also had a play with the new Crucial X10 portable SSD – rated for 2.1 GB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 and available up to an impressive 8TB size.