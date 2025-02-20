Gaming server sale: Start a Palworld, Ark, Rust or Minecraft world with 25% off for life

There are few things in life more fun than hopping on a private gaming server with your friends. Games like Minecraft, Palworld, Ark and Rust offer functionality for private, third-party hosting, outside of official public worlds and realms operated by the game’s developers – and as opposed to public servers, private servers give you more freedom over plugins, modding and permissions. Setting up your own server might seem like an arduous process, but that’s where companies like OVHcloud come in and make things easy – and with a special offer of up to 25% off your monthly bill for life, it’s a great time to get started.

OVHcloud is a server provider, offering unmanaged hosting solutions to gamers, resellers, communities and publishers. The popular servers you’ve likely jumped on in the games listed above (whether they’re casual, competitive or roleplay focused) are often operated by companies similar to OVHcloud. These are not the kinds of basic servers that you might want to just boot up with a couple of mates – they’re far more capable than that.

The advantage OVHcloud offers over hosting your own server at home is that it offers its own powerful hardware and software. Each server is powered by high frequency Ryzen processors and comes with anti-DDoS protection, generous traffic, and low latency network to ensure smooth and uninterrupted gameplay experiences.

(Image credit: OVH Cloud)

And depending on how many players you’re expecting from your server, OVHcloud offers two different server configurations, both of which are currently discounted and ready to go. And beyond these gaming servers, OVHcloud offers more great cloud services for a multitude of other use cases too.

OVHcloud is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)

OVHcloud RISE-Game-1 server: Save up to 25% for life OVHcloud’s entry-level RISE-Game-1 server option operates on a Ryzen 5 5600X processor, and includes 32GB RAM to allow for a greater rendered world with more players and can be upgraded to 64GB for an additional cost. Two 512GB NVMe SSDs are offered to store your server’s data with public bandwidth of 250Mbps, burstable 1Gbps (with 25TB metered traffic). This data centre is located in Sydney. Depending on your commitment period, you’ll get a different discount. • 20% off on monthly without commitment (AU$108.99/month, was AU$136.24/month) • 25% off on 12 months contract (AU$100.96/month, was AU$136.24/month) Each option includes free setup fees. Rates valid as long as you keep your server. Minimum cost AU$108.99

OVH Cloud RISE-Game-2 server: Save up to 25% for life OVHcloud’s upgraded RISE-Game-2 server is its higher-end option and operates on a Ryzen 7 5800X processor, paired with a massive 64GB RAM, giving you a huge capacity for players and your rendered world (this can even be upgraded to 128GB for an additional cost). Two 960GB NVMe SSDs are offered to store your server’s data with public bandwidth of 250Mbps, burstable 1Gbps (with 25TB metered traffic). This data centre is located in Sydney. Depending on your commitment period, you’ll get a different discount. • 20% off on monthly without commitment (AU$162.79/month, was AU$203.49/month) • 25% off 12 months contract (AU$150.79/month, was AU$203.49/month) Each option includes free setup fees. Rates valid as long as you keep your server. Minimum cost AU$162.79

If you’re set on launching the next big Aussie gaming server for players to join and explore, or if you’ve got an avid community of Twitch or Discord users after their next obsession, OVHcloud is here to provide the optimum infrastructure. Better yet, with fully dedicated resources you can operate several game servers at once across different gaming titles with the options above.

Don’t delay though – these discounts end on Wednesday, 26 February.