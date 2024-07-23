Hurry - this exclusive mini PC deal won't last long

Looking for a mini PC that can effortlessly handle all your professional and personal work? You can save 15% on the Geekom Mini IT12 mini PC at Amazon right now when you use the exclusive code TECHIT12I7.

This professional mini PC is perfect for productivity use - a compact desktop PC that’s tailored to multi-tasking, office use, and light creative design work. It’s currently available from Amazon for $529, but use the code TECHIT12I7 for a 15% discount, bringing the price down to just $466. You'll need to hurry though, as this code expires on July 28.

In the UK? You can get an even bigger discount on Amazon, where the Mini IT12 has a 16% discount, from £550 down to £463 .

Today’s best Geekom Mini IT12 deal

Get 15% off the Geekom Mini IT12 mini PC at Amazon

Was $529 Now $466 with code TECHIT12I7 Perfect for multi-tasking, this Windows 11 mini PC is powered by the 12th Gen Intel i7-12650H, and loaded with 32GB RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. In our own tests, the upgradeable Mini IT12 proved to be an speedy all-rounder for professional and personal use. Retailing now for $529, use the code TECHIT12I7 for a 15% discount. You’ll need to be quick - this code expires on 28 July. In the UK? Save £87 on the Geekom Mini IT12 on Amazon.

Should I buy the Geekom Mini IT12 mini PC?

Geekom is one of those companies you see a lot when you’re testing and reviewing the best mini PCs. Ideal for productivity use, the company’s NUC boxes are affordable, performance-driven, and suitable for most people and most uses, from presentations and conference calls to online browsing and checking emails. Expect exactly that here.

In our Geekom Mini IT12 review, we found it to be a reliable choice for personal and professional use. The mini PC is decked out with some decent specs too - a 12th Gen Intel i7-12650H processor fuels the computer, with the 32GB RAM (upgradeable to 64GB) helping to keep performance fluid and fast. You’ll also find 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, which should be enough storage for most people to get started, however using the M.2 slot and a 2.5-inch HDD slot, you can expand internal storage up to 5TB. It’s also packed with ports, including six USB ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and an SD card slot.

What is missing is a good graphics card. Performance was excellent during our Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Resolve tests, however, the onboard Intel Iris Xe Graphics isn’t ideal for high-resolution editing or 3D rendering, which limits its potential as a content creation workstation or a compact gaming rig.

If you’re looking for a multi-tasking machine for general office work, multimedia, and casual gaming, the expandable and upgradeable Geekom Mini IT12 ticks every box.