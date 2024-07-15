Here’s the cheapest large capacity hard drive ahead of Amazon Prime Day — 12TB MDD HGST HDD costs less than $90 and has a 5-year warranty

I am willing to give refurbished hard disk drives a go ahead of Amazon Prime Day. There, I said it - and fortunately Amazon is selling a 12TB MDD-labelled HC520 refurbished enterprise hard disk drive for just under $89.99 , down from $95.88, a saving of more than 72% compared to a new model.

As I found in my investigation earlier this year , MDD is a white label brand owned by Goharddrive - sources stocks of what looks like new but EOL (end of line) hard disk drives as well as refurbished stock.

It is an ex-HGST (now Western Digital) Ultrastar He12 SATA hard drive and carries a full five-year warranty to give prospective buyers total piece of mind.

With a rotational speed of 7200RPM, 256MB cache and designed to run 24/7/365, this is a capable workhorse built for hyperscalers (think Google and Microsoft), data centers and enterprise workloads but will find itself at home in a NAS or an external hard drive.

As for any storage device, I strongly recommend getting the 3-year data recovery plan from Amazon ($14.99) and, if you have space and budget, why not get two of these drives set up in RAID-1 for optimal redundancy with an offsite cloud backup.

Note that you only get a bare drive only without screws, cables or other accessories; you will need to format the drive in order for it to be detected by the operating system.

