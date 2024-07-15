Here’s the cheapest large capacity hard drive ahead of Amazon Prime Day — 12TB MDD HGST HDD costs less than $90 and has a 5-year warranty
Buying a refurbished HDD is good for your pocket and the environment
I am willing to give refurbished hard disk drives a go ahead of Amazon Prime Day. There, I said it - and fortunately Amazon is selling a 12TB MDD-labelled HC520 refurbished enterprise hard disk drive for just under $89.99, down from $95.88, a saving of more than 72% compared to a new model.
As I found in my investigation earlier this year, MDD is a white label brand owned by Goharddrive - sources stocks of what looks like new but EOL (end of line) hard disk drives as well as refurbished stock.
It is an ex-HGST (now Western Digital) Ultrastar He12 SATA hard drive and carries a full five-year warranty to give prospective buyers total piece of mind.
With a rotational speed of 7200RPM, 256MB cache and designed to run 24/7/365, this is a capable workhorse built for hyperscalers (think Google and Microsoft), data centers and enterprise workloads but will find itself at home in a NAS or an external hard drive.
As for any storage device, I strongly recommend getting the 3-year data recovery plan from Amazon ($14.99) and, if you have space and budget, why not get two of these drives set up in RAID-1 for optimal redundancy with an offsite cloud backup.
Note that you only get a bare drive only without screws, cables or other accessories; you will need to format the drive in order for it to be detected by the operating system.
Today’s best value for money hard disk drives
MDD HC520 12TB HDD with 5-yr warranty: was $95.88 now $89.99 at Amazon
Yes, it is a refurbished hard disk drive, but it's also quite the bargain thanks to a 5-year warranty, a rock bottom price, a lot of cache and built to withstand heavy workloads.
Other similar hard drive deals in the US
- Toshiba MG 14TB HDD: now $189 at Amazon
- Seagate Exos 7E8 6TB: now $89.23 at Amazon
- Seagate Exos Enterprise 16TB: now $248.45 at Amazon
- Seagate Barracuda 8TB: now $125.98 at Amazon
- Western Digital 8TB WD Blue: now $97.95 at Amazon
- Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB: now $274.99 at Amazon
- Western Digital 14TB Ultrastar DC HC530: now $221.21 at Amazon
- Seagate IronWolf Pro 12TB: now $193.89 at Amazon
Other similar hard drive deals in the UK
- Seagate 16TB Exos X16: now £200 at Amazon
- Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB: now £205 at Amazon
- Seagate IronWolf Pro 16 TB: now £245 at Amazon
- Toshiba 16TB Enterprise HDD: now £239 at Amazon
- Seagate Exos 7E8 6TB: now £89.99 at Amazon
- Seagate BarraCuda 8 TB: now £133.75 at Amazon
- Seagate Exos X18 18TB: now £299.86 at Amazon
- Toshiba 4TB S300: now £78.99 at Amazon
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.