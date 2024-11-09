How to delete a character from Character AI
Or at least hide it from the world
Character AI has a huge catalog of virtual personalities derived from history, fiction, and the imaginations of users. But, sometimes, you might make a character and later decide you don't want to have it on the platform anymore.
And while you can't actually outright delete third-party AI-generated characters, in this guide, we will show you how you can manage them for yourself and others.
Hide and overwrite character
Because Character AI does not offer a delete button for the AI personalities, you can't make them disappear from the servers. But you can edit them and their availability to the point that it doesn't matter.
Making the chatbot private means no one will see it but you, all but making it invisible. You can also take more drastic steps and overwrite everything about the chatbot with gibberish or punctuation to wipe the personality away more thoroughly.
Here's how to hide or obscure your Character AI personalities:
- Open Character AI and log in to your account.
- Select the character you want to send to oblivion from the left sidebar to open a chat with it.
- Click on the three dots in the character's profile on the right-side panel and click on the "Edit button.
- At the bottom of the AI's profile is the "Visibility" option.
- Change that setting to private.
- Click the "Save Changes" button on the bottom right.
- If that's not enough, you can overwrite your creation.
- Edit the character's details in the profile by replacing the name, description, and other details with N/A or any other placeholder text.
- Save the changes like you did to make the chatbot private.
Stop Meta AI summaries
Meta AI's comment summaries can be a nice way to sum up long or complex posts, but they also fill up your screen at times. If you find these summaries unhelpful, here’s how you can turn them off:
- Open Facebook on a web browser or as a mobile app and go to the settings menu.
- Click or tap on "Settings" within the “Settings & Privacy” “ menu.
- Open up the "Posts" sub-menu as indicated in the image above.
- Slide the “Allow Comment Summaries on Your Posts” to the left.
- Once toggled off, you shouldn't see the AI summaries anymore after you reload the website or app.
You might also like
- Character.ai lets you talk to your favorite (synthetic) people on the phone – which isn't weird at all
- Character.AI institutes new safety measures for AI chatbot conversations
- This ChatGPT rival lets you talk to anyone, dead or alive
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.