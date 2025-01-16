Google Gemini will soon offer news updates from The Associated Press

Google Gemini will now offer up-to-date news

Google has announced a partnership with The Associated Press

You'll be able to get your daily news fix directly from the Gemini app

Google has announced that one of the world's biggest providers of news will now provide up-to-date bulletins directly in its AI chatbot, Gemini.

The major deal with The Associated Press was announced in a blog post on Wednesday, and is the first time Google has struck an AI news deal with a publisher.

This new addition to Gemini will give users access to AP's journalism right from within the chatbot, allowing you to quickly get news on the go without the need for a fact check.

The Associated Press Chief Revenue Officer, Kristin Heitmann said the deal looks to "provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences.”

She added, "We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP’s journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products,"

Google's blog announcement says "The AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app."

At the time of writing, when I ask Gemini for the news in its iOS app, the chatbot replies "Unfortunately, I cannot provide you with real-time, up-to-the-minute news updates. My knowledge of current events is limited."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google hasn't detailed a timeline of when we can expect to see AP news in Gemini, but considering the language of the post, it shouldn't be too long.

A trustworthy news source

(Image credit: Google)

Google says: "For years, we’ve worked with The Associated Press (AP) to provide up-to-date and accurate information for features in Google Search. To build on that collaboration, the AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app. This will be particularly helpful to our users looking for up-to-date information."

This major change to Gemini could see more users flocking to the chatbot to get their daily news fix. In the past, I've been disappointed with the lack of trustworthy news sources in AI chatbots like Gemini or OpenAI's chatbot, so the shift to include more publishers allows the end user to read information in these apps without worrying about their validity.



Would you use Gemini to read the news? Let us know in the comments section below.