Always wanted a Leica M3? Leica just made a special edition to rule them all, but it’ll cost you

Leica is a specialist in pricey special edition cameras, but its latest creation isn't simply a new colorway, but one to mark 70 years of its legendary M-system. The new Leica M3 Edition 70 is a nod to the rangefinder camera that started it all back in 1954, the M3, and it's a stunner.

Naturally, the M3 Edition 70 costs a pretty penny, but even by Leica standards it's an ultra-rare, ultra-expensive proposition – it'll set you back £19,000 (that's around $25,000 / AU$37,000).

That's if you can get your hands on one. Leica has limited this special platinum-plated edition M3 to just 250 units, with each unit's unique number engraved on the camera's hotshoe (see 001/250, below).

(Image credit: Leica)

It's not just the camera that comes in what we expect is an extravagant presentation box. The M3 Edition 70 is bundled with a Leica APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2 APSH lens, Leciavit M fast winder and a film container (probably the sexiest film container ever and yes, there's a roll of film inside).

Film container not sold separately

The Leica M3 Edition 70 is limited to just 250 units – with an engraving on the hotshoe marking which one it is. (Image credit: Leica)

That Leicavit M fast winder is also available separately in three versions; black-painted, glossy black-painted and silver-chromed, for £900 (about $1,200 / AU$1,750). Sadly for most of us, we don't think that gorgeous film container is available separately.

Leica M3 Edition 70 will be available in 2025 from select Leica stores, although there's no specific sales start date just yet.

If you want a piece of Leica history but can't quite stretch to the M3 Edition 70, Leica is also publishing a new Leica M' book, which covers the history of the Leica M-System over 250 pages, complete with iconic photographs, which costs £45 (around $60 / AU$90). The book will hit online stores and authorized dealers from November 5.

Interested in giving film photography a go? Check out our best film cameras guide for our favroite options. It includes the recently reviewed the Leica MP, another rangefinder in Leica's M-System which, like the M3, is a wonderful antidote to today's fast-paced digital world.