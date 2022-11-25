This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount

We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software , audio editors , and photo editors .

This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in new tab) (down from $69.99). For UK-based content creators, PowerDirector is £41.99 (opens in new tab) (down from £59.99).

CyberLink PowerDirector is one of our favorite video editors for Windows and Mac. It’s easy-to-use, incredibly powerful, and absolutely bursting with features for professionals and beginners alike. When we tested the software, we were mightily impressed, calling it an affordable, feature-rich video editor used to create everything from quick and simple cuts to complex projects loaded with titles, slick transitions and effects.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Black Friday discounts in your region.

Check out the full range of Black Friday CyberLink deals here (opens in new tab).

Today’s best PowerDirector deals in the US

(opens in new tab) CyberLink PowerDirector was $69.99 now $48.99 at CyberLink US (opens in new tab)

PowerDirector is a top choice for content creators looking for a smart editor that’s capable of delivering professional-grade videos. The interface is sleek, the toolset impressive, and it’s ideal for both professional video editors and those new to the art. This deal is a one-time buy. However, monthly and annual subscriptions are also available.

Today’s best PowerDirector deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) CyberLink PowerDirector was £59.99 now £41.99 at CyberLink UK (opens in new tab)

The PowerDirector discount is available to UK creatives looking for a Black Friday video editor deal. Whether you’re using it in a personal or professional setting, this video editing software excels at turning your raw footage into pro movies thanks to a powerful set of advanced tools.

More US Black Friday deals for creatives

PowerDirector isn’t the only CyberLink product on offer this Black Friday - the entire creative suite is seeing massive discounts, including PhotoDirector , AudioDirector , and the full-featured Director Suite.

(opens in new tab) CyberLink PhotoDirector was $54.99 now $37.99 at CyberLink US (opens in new tab)

PhotoDirector offers a solid Adobe Photoshop alternative for image editing. Like PowerDirector, the interface is slick and simple to use, and even includes tutorials for newcomers. It’s full of useful tools, but it sometimes suffers from lag, and the categories aren’t as intuitive as they could be.

(opens in new tab) CyberLink AudioDirector was $69.99 now $48.99 at CyberLink US (opens in new tab)

AudioDirector, CyberLink’s audio editing software, packs plenty of features for recording, editing, and mixing sounds, including AI-powered tools. When we reviewed the editor, we were particularly impressed with the EQ match tool and the plosives sound editor - ideal for those focusing on narration.

More UK Black Friday deals for creatives

Alongside CyberLink PowerDirector, this Black Friday sees the company slashing prices across its creative software suite with tools including PhotoDirector, AudioDirector, and the full-featured Director Suite on offer.

(opens in new tab) CyberLink PhotoDirector was £49.99 now £34.99 at CyberLink UK (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a good alternative to Adobe Photoshop, then CyberLink's PhotoDirector is a good bet. The photo editor looks great and it's very easy to use. For beginners, there are on-screen tutorials to guide you through the software. However, when we reviewed the tool, we found it had occasional lagging.

(opens in new tab) CyberLink AudioDirector was £59.99 now £41.99 at CyberLink UK (opens in new tab)

CyberLink's AudioDirector - a stellar audio editor has lots of tools for recording, editing, and mixing sounds. There's even some AI-based features here, an excellent EQ match tool and a plosives sound editor that's ideal for narrators and voice-artists.