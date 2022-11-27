Get unlimited cloud storage from $5.60 in BackBlaze's Black Friday sale

In the event of a system crash or hard drive (opens in new tab) failure, your important files could be lost forever. Secure your precious data with BackBlaze (opens in new tab), the only major provider, that delivers true unlimited cloud storage. New personal backup customers can save 20% off the monthly $7 bill. That's only $5.60 a month with a 30-day contract.

The plan provides a secure repository for all your essential files, so you won't have to worry about losing them in the event of a system failure. It also gives you access to your assets across any device.

Backblaze is perfect for anyone looking to find a long-term solution for their data storage needs. With the Unlimited Plan, there's no such thing as running out of space. Shifting data into the service is simple and intuitive and 256 AES encryption will ensure your sensitive files don't fall into the wrong hands.

This highly recommended backup bundle is packed with features designed to make securing your important files and documents both convenient and affordable.

One of the most notable features is the ability to set up automatic backups for both local and external drives, making doubly sure no data is lost.

Often people only come to understand the importance of data backups once it's too late, so don't fall into the same trap! They even provide you with an external drive for free (full refund of your deposit after return) to restore your files in case of emergency.

In our review, we found out that "Backblaze focuses on what it is best at: cloud backup. While the service misses some things, it should certainly be near the top of your shortlist if you want a comprehensive, no-limits, secure backup of the data for your home or business computers.