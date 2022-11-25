Amazon's best-selling Black Friday printer is shockingly cute

I was not expecting this printer to be one of the best Black Friday printer deals but there you have it. The Niimbot D11 label maker is the best-selling printer on Amazon this black Friday - at the time of writing - albeit not one you'd consider for printing a document or a photo. Nevertheless, the fact that three of the top five printers at Amazon gives you an indication of how popular these tiny, cute printing machines are with the masses.

(opens in new tab) Niimbot D11 portable label printer: $36.99 $29.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% This label printer uses Bluetooth technology and direct thermal technology to make printing on labels as straightforward as possible. No need for toner, ink or ribbon and it even comes with a battery.

It comes with a 1200mAh battery for up to four hours printing and a roll of 160 pieces of 12 x 40mm label tape. The printer can be operated via Bluetooth from iOS or Android using the Niimbot app. You should be able to use it with a desktop PC (Mac or Windows) although we haven't tried it yet.

Since you don't need to purchase ink or toner for it, there's no running cost per se other than the cost of the labels. And speaking of the stickers, there's an almost infinite number of combinations on offer.

Just bear in mind though that the label maker offers only monochrome printing. You can print on a colored label or one with a funky design but only in black (not even grey).

More label printer deals

There are dozens of other label printer deals on Amazon and while the Niimbot D11 is the most popular of them all, it's worth considering the Phenomeno D30 as well.