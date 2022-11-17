Best ecommerce website builder of 2022: Build the best online store for your business

Thinking about setting up your online store, but aren’t sure which website builder (opens in new tab) to choose? Save yourself the time and check out our top picks – they are likely winners anyway.

Have you been brainstorming about whether you should start your online store or not? Perhaps the bright idea is to branch out and bring your brick-and-mortar store online, or you’ve figured out a plan to start your own ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) from scratch. In either case, you're going to need an online store builder.

By choosing one of the best ecommerce website builders you’ll create a fully functional ecommerce site that’s also easy on the eye, and you’ll do it without too much effort.

All site builders with ecommerce functionality are not created equal. Some are developed with ecommerce in mind (such as Shopify (opens in new tab)) while with others ecommerce functionality was added as an afterthought (like with Wix (opens in new tab)).

Some ecommerce companies stick to simplicity and sacrifice customizability to create a more beginner-friendly experience (such as Zyro (opens in new tab)), while others will give you the freedom to customize your store to your heart's content, but won’t lend a helping hand (like WooCommerce (opens in new tab)).

Also, some e-commerce site builders are better suited for specific types of businesses, so there’s no one-size-fits-all sort of solution.

To help you choose the right ecommerce solution for your business, we’ve handpicked the best ecommerce site builders for this year.

Wix is the best overall ecommerce website builder

1. Wix ecommerce Perfect solution for professional online stores

Besides holding the title of best ecommerce site builder on the market, Wix (opens in new tab) is pretty popular among absolute amateurs and well-versed webmasters alike. It supports both digital and physical products and allows you to display your offerings with videos alongside images. You can customize the size and color, ad details about your products, and an SKU number - a product code that’ll let you manage your inventory automatically.

Supplying over 200 million users across the world with all the tools they need to build and run successful online stores, Wix is also surprisingly scalable and has something for everyone. So, whether you want to launch a small start-up or enhance your fast-growing e-commerce business – Wix got you covered.

Wix’s site builder offers all the essential e-commerce features including customizable store carts, a customer review section, and secure payment options. You also have an option to manage your inventory, fulfill orders and set up shipping options – and you can do it all from Wix’s clear, user-friendly dashboard. Essentially, you can track every single step from the point of purchase to the delivery of a product to your customers' front door.

With Wix, you can easily promote your stock with coupons and set your own shipping and tax specifications. You’ll also get access to a marvelous app market with over 500 designer-made templates among other things.

As we write, Wix offers three plans aimed at businesses and e-commerce sites, and the most basic plan labeled “Business Basic” will set you back $17 per month. It will enable you to sell an unlimited number of products or services, sell through social media channels (such as Facebook and Instagram), and recover lost sales with an abandoned cart recovery feature.

Read our Wix website builder review (opens in new tab) to find out why it's the best ecommerce website builder on the market

(Image credit: Shopify)

With Shopify (opens in new tab), you can choose between over 70 premium and free e-commerce templates to create the right e-commerce site for your business. Much like Wix, it offers its users complete control over a store’s design, and no matter what plan you choose, you will have 24/7 customer support. What’s more, up to two staff members from Shopify will dedicate their time to helping you build your online store.

If you are a total beginner, such customer support is something you will need to put at the top of your list when searching around for the best ecommerce site builder.

Shopify also offers dedicated web design experts who can completely customize your online store’s look and feel. In addition to being an online store, Shopify can operate as a fully-featured content management system (CMS). Shopify also provides gift card options that can help increase sales by offering a flexible way for your customers to purchase from your store. Once you have created your ecommerce site, you get the choice to pick whichever payment gateway you desire with over 100 systems supported.

The only drawback we could find with Shopify was the pricing of its products, particularly if you want anything more than standard ecommerce features. The cheapest plan starts at $29 per month (pretty steep in comparison with Wix), but you can try out any of their plans for free thanks to14-day free trials.

Read our Shopify website builder review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace (opens in new tab) promises its users it will provide them with “everything, to sell anything” and it delivers on that promise with flying colors. Recognizing that an ecommerce site isn’t just for physical goods, Squarespace offers tons of easily customizable templates with which you can create an online store that’ll charm new customers alongside booking your services.

If your website’s main focus is customer retention rates, Squarespace will encourage your customers to explore your store and help them find what they’re looking for through a feature that suggests additional relevant products.

Squarespace’s most popular plan is “Business” and it will cost you $23 per month, plus a 3% of all transaction fees on sales, which doesn’t seem much at first but can add up in the long run. This plan will get you advanced analytics services, and SEO tools, as well as allow customers to create their own accounts on your e-commerce site.

While Squarespace doesn’t charge any transaction fees on e-commerce-oriented plans (“Basic Commerce” and “Advanced Commerce”), they are more expensive overall.

In terms of simplicity, Squarespace lays down the process of getting started in six simple steps. First, pick an ecommerce template and start your free trial. Then, register or transfer your business’s domain name, and set up your online store by adding products and connecting a payment processor. After customizing your online store all that is left for you to do is grow with email marketing and SEO.

While you can customize templates with Squarespace, the scope of this customization doesn’t go beyond changing your template’s preset rows.

Read our Squarespace website builder review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Web.com)

4. Web.com Best for beginners

Thanks to Web.com's novice-friendly approach even ecommerce novices and business owners with no technical know-how can grow their businesses online without a hitch.

Web.com has created an all-in-one-place sort of solution where you can manage all the day-to-day tasks of running an online business with its ecommerce software.

At the same time, you can list your products on your site and massive online marketplaces (like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy) and reach even more potential buyers. Making things a little easier, Web.com's e-commerce drag-and-drop builder lets you manage all your customer orders in one place.

There's also the option to manage fulfillment, product listing updates, restocking, reporting, and more. Like Wix's ecommerce offering, Web.com lets you customize features such as sales banners and the "Buy Now" buttons. For almost every element, you only have to click on it, and a dialogue box opens that allows you to customize color, text, borders, drop shadows, and so forth.

Web.com offers two ecommerce plans: “eCommerce Essentials” and “eCommerce Premium”. As its name suggests, the “essential” one contains all the essentials for small e-commerce businesses, plus one hour of free expert design support, a free private domain registration, a free SSL certificate, over 150 mobile-optimized templates, and the list goes on.

To start selling with this plan you’ll have to pay $13.95 per month on an annual billing or $9.95 for a single month after which the price spikes to $32.99 per month.

Among noteworthy features, you’ll also get 24/7 automated inventory sync technology for product quantities to display accurately, support for multi-channel selling, and solid around-the-clock phone support.

Read our Web.com website builder review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: BigCommerce)

5. BigCommerce Best for big business or startups with big dreams Today's Best Deals BigCommerce Pro (opens in new tab) $299.95 /mth (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) at BigCommerce (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free trials for everyone + Flexible product management + No extra transaction fees + Tons of apps and extensions Reasons to avoid - Can seem complex at the start

As one of the big names in the e-commerce industry, BigCommerce (opens in new tab) offers a wide variety of templates and themes to help stores look their best and get up and running quickly.

Like with Shopify, Wix, and Squarespace, BigCommerce users can create the online store they imagined with no coding knowledge required as its intuitive Page Builder visual editor lets you change your site’s look and feel with ease. By using modern development tools like Sass and Webpack, developers have the freedom to choose their preferred development environments and languages.

You have the luxury of trying out BigCommerc’s templates for 15 days (thanks to the free trial) before deciding whether BigCommerce is the best ecommerce website builder for you.

You are free to opt between three plans (the cheapest one starting at $29.95 per month) or get in touch with the sales department to create a custom plan. However, this option is geared towards enterprise-level businesses.

Users can benefit from detailed and flexible product management, optimized search engine rankings, as well as a variety of integrated marketing tools and analytics. Also, over 65 payment gateway integrations are available out-of-the-box, and shipping details can be customized as per the business's requirements.

BigCommerce also has a network of professional e-commerce designers and developers to help build your brand’s ultimate shopping experience, if you don’t have time or energy to do it yourself.

Read our BigCommerce review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Zyro)

Aiming to make things simpler for less tech-savvy users, Zyro (opens in new tab) allows all its users to launch an ecommerce store, sell online, and benefit from omnichannel marketing tools – and all via a single, simple-to-use dashboard.

Similarly, Zyro’s editor is surprisingly simple to understand and use. However, it could benefit from offering a couple of more options. For instance, if you’ve picked up a template and changed your mind in the midst of building your store Zyro won’t let you switch to another template – so, you’ll have to start again.

Zyro currently offers two ecommerce-powered plans and both come with amazing discounts. With the “Business” plan you’ll get all ecommerce essentials including marketing integration and an ability to sell up to 100 physical and digital products, and it will cost you merely $2.99 per month.

If you want to sell more products and get more e-commerce features, “Advanced Store” will allow you to sell up to 2,500 products and empower you to sell your stuff on social media platforms (like Facebook) and online marketplaces (such as eBay and Amazon), and you can do so in multiple languages.

The ecommerce site builder doesn’t take any commission from what you sell, making you entirely independent. The platform offers a range of ecommerce features, including discount coupons, gift cards, and order tracking functionalities.

Zyro also offers dozens of payment options and allows you to connect with a domain that you may already own. You’ll also get an SSL certificate to help protect visitor user data, meaning all main internet browsers will label your website as ‘secure’. Having an SSL certificate also boosts your website’s rankings on Google.

Read our Zyro website builder review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Weebly)

Known as one of the most convenient site-building solutions around, Weebly (opens in new tab) promises that your shoppers will be able to shop with the convenience of a fully integrated shopping cart and a secure checkout experience directly from your ecommerce site. As soon as you create a store, its shopping cart software will be set up automatically so you can start selling straight away.

Weebly gives you the ability to manage anything from a handful to hundreds of products, alongside the ability to track inventory to manage supply, show customers the number of items remaining to create urgency and boost buying behavior (e.g. only 2 left!), and automatically update shoppers when items are sold out.

Its cheapest plan aimed at SMBs starts at $25 per month (when paid annually) and it includes free domain registration, $100 Google ads credit, free SSL security, all ecommerce essentials, some SEO and marketing tools, and helpful customer support.

With Weebly, you can also manage your store on the go thanks to its iPhone and Android apps, which allow you to process and fulfill orders, provide personalized service and respond to customer inquiries, upload new products and photos, notify customers when a purchase has shipped, check sales figures in real-time and receive notifications whenever a new order is placed.

The only noteworthy drawback with Weebly is the lack of multi-channel selling, which means you won’t be able to sell your products and services on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Read our Weebly website builder review (opens in new tab)

Best ecommerce website builder FAQs

How to choose the best ecommerce website builder for you In order to choose the right ecommerce solution for your business, you first need to recognize your needs, desires, as well as your ultimate aim. This will help you get a clear idea of what to look for while picking through piles of e-commerce solutions scattered across the web. Some users value simplicity above everything else, while others want a fully flexible site and a wide variety of customizable features that could overwhelm rookie site creators. So, before choosing your ecommerce site builder, consider carefully what sort of online store you are trying to create - whether images or videos will be your main method of showcasing your products and services or both. Also, before setting things in motion consider the short-term and long-term costs and set the budget for your online store. While most ecommerce site-building tools are created with ease of use in mind and don’t call for any coding skills, it’s smart to consider your own experience with such tools and how comfortable you are with using more complex solutions on the market. In addition to this, you’ll want to check the level of customizability the site builder provides, and how many themes and templates come in the package. Also, stop to consider how simple the checkout process is, what payment options are supported, is the site builder strong in cyber-security, what marketing tools are available, and will you be getting capable customer support.

How we test the best ecommerce website builder services Much the same as how we test (opens in new tab) web hosting (opens in new tab) services, we’ll put a magnifying glass on the sign-up process, check out the number of plans and compare the features concerning the price, and purchase an e-commerce site builder plan from the provider. Basically, we’ll go through the same process a newcomer would when creating their first online store. Besides taking a second look at features, we'll look at functionality, available add-ons (such as abandoned cart recovery), and the scope and quality of customer support that’s provided. Some of the central features we want to see in a solid e-commerce site builder are layout designs for product and category listing pages. After all, that is the face of your online store and the first thing your customers will see when they land on your site. In the end, we’ll hopefully build a theoretically functional e-commerce store using each of these site-building tools and get a precise portrayal of what you can expect. In this fashion, we’ve tested and reviewed all website builders listed above.

What is an ecommerce website builder? The primary purpose of an ecommerce site builder is to facilitate the otherwise daunting task of turning a site into a fully-featured online store or building it from the ground up. This type of site builder is pre-optimized for ecommerce, which means it contains all critical ecommerce features such as a payment processing system, PCI compliance, shipping options, shopping cart (opens in new tab), inventory management software, search function, and a variety of templates with mobile-responsive design. In simplest terms, an ecommerce site builder is much like any other site builder but powered by ecommerce. While most of the top site builders provide some scope of ecommerce functionality, an ecommerce site builder is one cut above.