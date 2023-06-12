Best corporate password manager

Regarding password management, having a reliable solution is vital not only for personal use but also in a corporate setting. A comprehensive package that ticks all the essential boxes is crucial for businesses, which includes robust encryption, user-friendliness, and other key features. Corporate decision-makers must also consider the costs of implementing a company-wide password management system.

What makes a great corporate password manager

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

To guarantee a smooth implementation process, it’s crucial to choose a password manager that flawlessly integrates with your company’s digital security policies. Although individual details may differ, the following points will almost certainly need to be covered before making a decision.

Strong password availability and flexibility : A dependable password management system must enable users to create passwords that comply with established guidelines effortlessly. These guidelines usually include a minimum character count, a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

: A dependable password management system must enable users to create passwords that comply with established guidelines effortlessly. These guidelines usually include a minimum character count, a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Expiration : Gone are the days when the repetitive use of passwords was acceptable. Nowadays, end-users must change their credentials regularly, such as on a monthly or quarterly basis, according to policies. Your password management system should be equipped to handle this effortlessly.

: Gone are the days when the repetitive use of passwords was acceptable. Nowadays, end-users must change their credentials regularly, such as on a monthly or quarterly basis, according to policies. Your password management system should be equipped to handle this effortlessly. Two-factor authentication : Implementing two-factor authentication significantly reduces the risk of hackers gaining unauthorized access to a system. This additional layer of security ensures that employees have to provide an extra form of authentication before accessing company data on a new device.

: Implementing two-factor authentication significantly reduces the risk of hackers gaining unauthorized access to a system. This additional layer of security ensures that employees have to provide an extra form of authentication before accessing company data on a new device. Monitoring : Real-time and historical password usage monitoring is crucial for end-users and IT managers. A reliable system must have robust built-in alerts to promptly detect suspicious activity, such as unauthorized login attempts. Properly documenting password changes is also important for auditing purposes.

: Real-time and historical password usage monitoring is crucial for end-users and IT managers. A reliable system must have robust built-in alerts to promptly detect suspicious activity, such as unauthorized login attempts. Properly documenting password changes is also important for auditing purposes. Ease of use: Welcoming new employees to your company should be a smooth experience. The process of accessing the password management system should be effortless and swift.

You might also be interested in the best free password managers and getting IT and security teams on the same page.

Plenty of choices

Each of the best corporate password managers below meets the minimum requirements mentioned above. Unsurprisingly, the best corporate password managers are strikingly similar to the best password managers, although there are a few differences.

(Image credit: Future)

Our top recommendation for a corporate password manager is Dashlane. It not only provides excellent protection for employee information, including passwords and documents, but it also offers additional features to enhance security for your business. Dashlane is also the best password manager overall.

While Dashlane for Business offers several great features, its password management tool is the most important tool for better protecting your employees' login credentials. This tool allows employees to store passwords and other logins securely in one place, accessible across various platforms such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. In addition, with Dashlane's built-in secure sharing feature, sharing passwords with other employees is also safe, eliminating the need for less secure methods like email or text.

Furthermore, Dashlane for Business includes dark web monitoring, which alerts you whenever your company email and password(s) are compromised. Utilize this information to take appropriate action and resolve the situation. Starting at $5 per month per seat, Dashlane for Business is a worthwhile investment for your company's security needs.

Other noteworthy features are Single Sign-On (SSO) and audit logs. With SSO, you can access multiple applications using only one set of login credentials. On the other hand, the Audit Logs monitor all password modifications and actions taken, enabling you to pinpoint potential security threats.

Dashlane for Business offers several benefits, such as seamless employee integration, two layers of protection for maximum security, increased productivity by eliminating the need to search for passwords, and compliance with business regulations. With Dashlane, you can quickly and securely onboard and off-board employees, and the 2FA feature ensures added protection. This helps you focus more on work projects, and the software can help your company meet business regulations.

Dashlane for Business offers three subscription packages: Starter, Team, and Business. The Starter package costs $2 per seat per month and is charged monthly at $20 for 10 seats. The Team package costs $5 per seat per month and is billed annually. The Business package is available at $8 per seat per month and is also billed annually. As you progress through the subscription options, you will find more features available. For instance, VPN protection is included in the Team package, but SSO is only available to Business users.

(Image credit: Future)

1Password for Business is a password management tool that also offers note-taking capabilities. It can be used on various platforms like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS. This tool boasts a range of impressive features, including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and other security measures to ensure the safety of your data.

Other built-in tools include monitoring password health and potential breaches on a corporate-wide or team basis.

You can purchase 1Password for Business either through a team starter pack or on a per-user, per-month, paid annually.

(Image credit: Future)

NordPass for Business Our expert review: Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Import from all browsers + Plentiful feature set for premium tiers Reasons to avoid - Limited free tier - No phone or forum support

Starting at less than $4/month for each user, NordPass for Business is an all-in-one solution that should be considered. For companies with 250 or fewer employees, the solution offers IT managers a security dashboard, the ability to implement company-wide settings, and a Google Workspace SSO.

With NordPass for Business, saving logins and creating new ones with strong, unique credentials is effortless for end-users. You can securely store alarm PINS, Wi-Fi passwords, and recovery codes, among other things. Additionally, an encrypted vault is available to keep payment details safe, allowing for quick software and supplies purchases, when applicable.

An enterprise version of NordPass is also available. When this type of solution gets selected, you gain extra features like SSO with Azure AD, MS ADFS, Okta, and user provisioning via Active-Directory.

(Image credit: Future)

The cloud-based Zoho Vault is another solution worth considering. Zoho Vault offers AES 256-bit encryption and covers all the bases when looking for a corporate password solution. Features include password sharing, two-factor authentication, and streamlined auditing. Zoho Vault also integrates with other software titles, Active Directory (AD), Google Workspace (G Suite), Microsoft 365 (Office 365), Okta, OneLogin, and more. It also integrates with the other Zoho products.

With Zoho Vault, you can access your account from any web browser, and browser extensions are also available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, Vivaldi, and Brave. Additionally, there are desktop versions for Windows, macOS, and Linux and mobile versions for iPhone and Android. The cost starts at just $0.90 per user.

(Image credit: Future)

Bitwarden Teams Best free password manager Our expert review: Today's Best Deals VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Sync unlimited passwords across unlimited devices + Open source + Multi-platform support + Highly secure with zero knowledge and full encryption Reasons to avoid - Basic desktop app - Paid subscription still required for some features - Limited to two users on free tier - Limited direct support

Bitwarden provides a reliable security solution for both individuals and businesses, utilizing AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256. Its business packages offer various features including cross-platform accessibility, secure password sharing, security auditing and compliance, among others. Additionally, Bitwarden can be accessed through the cloud or locally depending on the company’s preference. Team plans start at $3 per month/per user, with the enterprise solutions available for $5 per month/per user.

You might also like assuring digital trust to your customers in today’s business environment and data security and the mitigation of threat as remote working evolves.