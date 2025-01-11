The 5 best turntables and accessories of CES 2025

It’s no secret that vinyl record sales have exploded over the past several years. Recording artists and fans that have grown tired of the digital age of streaming services have leaned more into the collectability and ownership of tangible physical media. That’s the reason why the global vinyl market grew an estimated $1.5 billion in 2023 with projections to reach $2.4 billion by 2030 according to reports.

Of course, hardware manufactures are attempting to one-up each other with the best turntables aimed at a new breed of buyer. At CES 2025, there were several companies attempting to make players that cater to different demographics alongside price points. One thing that definitely connects them all is that they’re all ultra stylish and offer some cool feature sets beyond playing vinyl. Here are my favorite spinners and accessories for turntables that I saw on the CES show floor.

Victrola Journey Glow

(Image credit: Future)

Victrola has built a solid reputation for providing some of the most interesting turntables available on the market, for a big range of budgets. This time, the company is catering to RGB-lighting-crazed gamers with the Journey Glow.

One of the many entry-level turntables announced this year, the suitcase player has LED lighting that has several configuration settings for one’s musical light show, and offers Bluetooth streaming. The most attractive feature is the price which starts at $79.99 when it drops in spring this year. I don't know how good it's going to sound for that price (though Victrola does solid-value budget turntables), but I know it's going to be popular.

Lenco LS-570WA

(Image credit: Lenco)

Swiss electronics manufacturer Lenco has been delivering great turntables for more than 75 years, and that continues today. Alongside announcing some mid-tiered price offerings through the LBTA-165WD and LBT-215, the one that stood out the most to me in person was the LS-570WA. The all-in-one record player system blends retro aesthetics with modern technological conveniences that’ll fit well in any home.

Propped up through four elegant leg stands that are removable, the LS-570WA has an integrated 80W four-speaker sound system and switchable preamp for use with external systems. Through Bluetooth reception, users can even stream music to it from other devices. Out now in the UK and EU for £389 / €389, the U.S. will get a chance to buy the LS-570WA for $469 when released in April.

Gadhouse COSMO Solar Edition

(Image credit: Gadhouse)

Gadhouse announced that it was updating its stylish-looking COSMO portable turntables with a new Solar Edition. Priced at $199 (£199, $399) when released in February, the device is loaded with dozens of features including Bluetooth streaming, USB and SD card music file playback, and even offers an FM radio.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available in a variety of colors, the turntable has built-in speakers alongside dual headphone jacks for companiable listening. The device features Gadhouse’s G Cartridge alongside pitch control options. And don't get too excited about the name – there's no solar power here. Just a funky design and wild set of features.

Lenco TTA-080SI Record Stabilizer

(Image credit: Lenco)

Turntable weights, or stabilizers (or simply pucks), are an option for vinyl listeners who have a cheaper for beginner turntable to ensure a quality listening experience. Sitting on top of the spindle and record during playback, it helps negate any wobbles or vibrations in a platter that isn't as heavy or damped as a high-quality turntable would have.

Going the extra mile beyond just adding this weight and stabilization, the Lenco TTA-080SI Record Stabilizer is a dome-shaped accessory that pretty much adds a disco-ball on to a user’s turntable while doing its main job. One cool feature is that it pulses its RGB lighting effects in time with whatever music is being played. The puck will run for around eight hours before charging via USB-C port. Already available in the UK and EU for £39 / €39, U.S. buyers will have to wait until April for availability at $49.

Victrola Wave

(Image credit: Victrola)

For vinyl fans who want a good-quality mid-range turntable with elegant design and future-proofed functionality, the Wave should definitely be on one’s radar. Available in three gorgeous colors, the turntable is expected to hit stores this Spring for $399.

One of the standout features is its support of Bluetooth 5.4 and Auracast, the latter of which enables users to broadcast from one device to a near-infinite number of compatible Bluetooth devices, including speakers and headphones, without pairing. But there's also aptX Adaptive and aptX HD for high-quality 24-bit listening over Bluetooth if you want maximum wireless quality to one device. And it has a switchable pre-amp, so you can hook it straight up to active speakers, or make it part of a more customized separates system. Pretty much whatever you want from a modern turntable, the Wave has it.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES , and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.