Skagen Falster 2 review

The most stylish smartwatch currently out there, the Skagen Falster 2 looks the part and builds upon the success of its predecessor - the Skagen Falster. However, mediocre battery life and a dated chipset means somewhat lacking performance despite some good intentions.

Skagen has a solid reputation as a maker of minimally styled watches, with the original Skagen Falster turning heads back in 2018.

A mere year later, and we find ourselves with the Skagen Falster 2 - keen to attract both hearts and minds with more than just a pretty face.

It's still far from perfect, but as a classy looking smartwatch for the discerning fashionista, it's hard to fault its looks and levels of comfort. Here's our full verdict on the Skagen Falster 2 and what works and doesn't work for the smartwatch.

Skagen Falster 2 price and availability

Starting price of $275 / £269 / AU$469

Price varies depending on strap choice

Out now

Like with so many smartwatches, the price of the Skagen Falster 2 changes depending on the strap you choose. The 'budget' option (available for $275 / £269 / AU$469) uses a silicone or leather strap.

The silicone options come down to black or blush color - effectively the choice between more masculine or feminine looks.

Neither look or feel particularly expensive but they're lightweight and perfect for those using their watch at the gym or when exercising. Alternatively, the brown leather variety at the same price reflects the price tag far better.

$295 / £299 / AU$499 buys the smarter looking Magnetic Steel variety with a magnetic closure clasp rather than usual watch buckle.

Design

Stylishly minimalist

Slim design

Easy to change straps

Skagen has consistently set out to offer Danish-inspired designs and ideals through its products, whether they happen to be handbags, wristwatches, jewelry, or sunglasses. That's clearly seen in the Skagen Falster 2.

Image Credit: TechRadar

Utilizing a small design, the smartwatch's fully circular display is now 40mm, down from the Skagen Falster's 42mm size. It's also 1mm thinner than the original watch, so it feels suitably sleek to hold. You'll soon forget you're wearing it, that's how lightweight it is.

The watch we were sent had the black silicone strap which feels rather cheap to the touch but does blend in nicely with whatever you're wearing. There's also no worry of sweat causing it an issue as it's quite durable.

The Skagen Falster 2 has three buttons on the side. The larger middle button is a rotating crown that's used to open up your apps menu, as well as scroll through options.

There are also two other buttons that can be set as shortcuts. By default, one is set to adjust the color of the watch face, while the other opens Google Fit. We'd recommend immediately changing one to Google Pay for convenience.

As mentioned, there's the choice of watch straps at purchase, but you're far from tied in here. The watch has universal fittings for watch straps so you can swap it to anything that you feel like wearing.

That's a refreshing change when so many smartwatch manufacturers tie you into proprietary straps. The silicone strap uses a typical watch buckle so it's not at all fiddly to put on your wrist.

For fashion reasons though, we'd recommend the magnetic strap for those that want to use the Skagen Falster 2 on a night out, but the silicone strap is ideal for more active users.

The back has an optical heart rate monitor which sticks out ever so slightly but it's hardly noticeable when wearing it. That's also where the magnetic puck goes for charging the smartwatch.

Display

Circular watch face

1.19-inch screen

Bright and clear display

The Skagen Falster 2's screen sums up a lot about the watch - it's straightforward in its effectiveness. Its screen is a 1.19-inch circular AMOLED with a 320 x 320 resolution.

That's a slightly lower resolution than some smartwatches in this price band offer (like the Michael Kors Access Runway) but the display still looks bright and clear in use.

Image Credit: TechRadar

With a watch face diameter of 40mm, it's smaller than the likes of the largest Apple Watch 4 but this suits the lightweight nature of the watch.

The bezel around the screen is quite thick and something that will stand out more on lighter colored watch straps. On a black silicone strap, however? It blends in well, and simply makes the watch feel a little chunkier and sturdier than its weight suggests.

Wear OS makes it easy to switch between watch faces. Just press and hold on your watch face to change between numerous options. In the case of the Skagen Falster 2, choices are practical yet minimalist. There's no over the top glitz or glamour here. All the watch faces are about getting to the point and it's a welcome thing to see.