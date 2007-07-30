Trust Wireless Presenter TK-3300P review

Brings a set of innovative and easy-to-use features together in one affordable and stylish device

Wireless presenters are great when you're addressing a crowd. The freedom to move around and still control your computer means you engage with the audience rather than wrestle with the technology.

Trust's Wireless Presenter is a great example. Fitting snugly in your hand, clicks are triggered by your index finger, while your thumb rests on a trackball atop the device. No extra software is needed to get it working - after pressing 'connect' on the USB receiver and then on the presenter you can interact wirelessly, even on a fresh install of Windows.

The range of the device impressed us, still working from the other side of the office. Another nice addition is the laser pointer, which is accessible from a single button press.

Granted, we have seen these features before but Trust's Wireless Presenter combines them all into an affordable package. This makes it a superb choice for anyone needing a wireless mouse.