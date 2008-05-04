Razer Lycosa review

For the less demanding amongst you, this keyboard does the job more than well enough

I love the classic, non-showy styling of the Razer Lycosa: the soft, matte-black keys and the quiet blue LEDs behind them are a pleasure for both eyes and fingertips.

They're responsive and solid, so should you find yourself doing any typing in your gaming downtime then the Lycosa isn't going to get in the way.

Easy gaming

If you spend much of your game time in dimly-lit rooms, then those LEDs are going to help guide your fingers.

There are different settings, but realistically you'll just leave it with the 'on' setting rather than the touch-type-testing 'off' or the pointless hi-vis WSAD-key lighting that only illuminates those buttons to the detriment of any other keys that you may want to use.

The lit keys can also be a little tricky to make out, if you're viewing them at a fairly oblique angle in a well-lit office, but nearby or in your shrouded bedroom there's really no difficulty at all.

The keyboard also threw a slight fit after hours of relentless Trials 2 gaming (my new favourite game), but a quick reboot and things were back to normal.

Solid design

The Lycosa is a simple, solid and stylish keyboard, but if you're a serious gamer, who's into macros and extra functionality then the less-stylish, but feature-packed G15 is probably going to be your weapon of choice.