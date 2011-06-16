Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3

A fine example of a Z68 motherboard, but wait and see what other manufacturers can do for the same price

Astoundingly, while some other manufacturers have yet to get one out the door, there are 12 different variations on the Z68 theme from Gigabyte already, including this, the Z68X-UD3H-B3.

That's a lot of numbers and letters which basically tell us that this is a good looking board – dressed as it is, all in black – which has some high-end features that you won't find on a cheaper example such as ASRock's Z68 Pro 3.

For example, there are two PCI-Express slots for graphics cards, premium grade components for stability and overclocking and a back-up BIOS for restoring things if it all goes wrong.

Add in the standards, including two USB 3.0 ports and support for SATA 3 drives, and it's tempting not to bother waiting to see what rivals can produce.