Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3

Astoundingly, while some other manufacturers have yet to get one out the door, there are 12 different variations on the Z68 theme from Gigabyte already, including this, the Z68X-UD3H-B3.
That's a lot of numbers and letters which basically tell us that this is a good looking board – dressed as it is, all in black – which has some high-end features that you won't find on a cheaper example such as ASRock's Z68 Pro 3.
For example, there are two PCI-Express slots for graphics cards, premium grade components for stability and overclocking and a back-up BIOS for restoring things if it all goes wrong.
Add in the standards, including two USB 3.0 ports and support for SATA 3 drives, and it's tempting not to bother waiting to see what rivals can produce.