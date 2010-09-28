SilverStone Strider Plus review

The SilverStone Strider Plus SST-ST1000-P is aimed at the casual user up to enthusiast gamers. It can deliver power to a range of system components that includes mid- to high-end PCI Express graphics cards.

Under our lab testing, the Strider Plus achieved 100 per cent of the manufacturer's claimed performance based on real-world scenarios involving the most commonly used 12 volt rail.

In terms of total efficiency, the Strider Plus lagged behind the other high-range power supplies, such as the Antec TruePower Quattro 1200 and the Nexus RX-1.1K Gold.

However, if you wanted to drag a compliment from us we'd say it performed satisfactory in terms of standby efficiency, achieving the average in this class.

As a PSU topping 1,000 watts, it also produced less decibel noise compared to similar power supplies such as the Antec and the Nexus units, being one of the quietest in its class. Despite the low-noise levels the fan did a good job venting heat, and even the cables did not significantly heat up during high loads.

Despite these good points, vitally, the tested rails exceeded the ATX-specified tolerances, falling outside the standard. The SilverStone Strider Plus SST-ST1000-P also produced a fair amount of jitter at a 75 per cent voltage load.

In a master class of understatement, the PSU has one of the most minimalist black casings we've seen, with only the 135mm fan being of note, generally larger than even the Corsair Professional Series Gold AX1200W. The rear of the power supply is the standard honeycomb grate, used as an exhaust to vent excess heat.

The build quality of the SilverStone Strider Plus is generally good. It is of a standard design with dimensions of 160x85x150mm. Despite this, the Strider Plus is a fat fella, weighing in at a hefty 3.064kg. The manufacturers' stated AC power input is 100-240v 12A-6A 60-50Hz.

The SilverStone unit comes with a total of 23 output connectors; 1x ATX 20/24-pin connector, 2x ATX 8-pin connector, 4x PCI Express 6/8-pin connectors, 2x PCI Express 6-pin connectors, 6x SATA connectors, 6x 4-pin peripheral (MOLEX) connectors, and 2x floppy connectors.

In terms of overall performance the Strider Plus was a disappointment, not performing as well as the other PSUs in its class. The unit could further benefit by improving total power efficiency and reducing the voltage noise.

