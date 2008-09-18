You pay a slight premium, but this is a great package for beginners

If Wi-Fi doesn't reach parts of your home, you can extend your broadband connection using the mains power lines.

Consisting of two terminals that offer a speed of up to 200Mbps over a maximum distance of 300 metres, the Belkin Powerline AV Starter Kit is more than enough for most homes.

Data encryption

It's ideal as a connection for streaming video and even playing games with no latency lag, something you won't always ﬁnd with a wireless connection. Wired connections are less easy to hack than a wireless one.

You'll ﬁnd 128-bit data encryption is provided, should you need it, but this will slow data transfers down.

This is a great way to get a broadband connection into those tricky parts of your home. It's not the most cost-effective solution, but it's simple to set up and run.