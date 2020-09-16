Network Solutions website builder review

While Network Solutions isn’t as widely known, it’s still a valuable web hosting option that might be right for you. It doesn’t have the best interface but it’s easy to build your own website using Network Solutions’ drag-and-drop features.

The great thing about Network Solutions is how many options they have on their website. You can easily build a website on your own, or sign up for their professional website design services. If you’re not ready to build a website by yourself, then using the assistance will save you time, energy, and answer some questions you may have about web hosting. If you want a web host that makes managing your domain settings easier, then Network Solutions might be the right option for you.

If you already have a registered domain somewhere else, Network Solutions includes options for domain transfer. All you need to do is enter your domain name on the main website, complete your purchase, then authorize the transfer. If you’re trying to transfer your domain to a new registrar to save money, then Network Solutions likely has a more affordable option. Prices are also lower than some of the more popular web hosts out there.

Network Solutions offers a variety of plans at different price points (Image credit: Network Solutions)

Plans and pricing

There are two initial options to pick from: hosting through WordPress or through the cloud. If you’re hosting on the cloud, Network Solutions provides four standard hosting plans.

The Starter plan costs $5.69 per month if you sign up for the one year plan. This plan comes with 15 GB of disk space, one website, and five different email inboxes. If you’re just starting to build your own website and need something simple, then the Starter plan is a great option. You can always upgrade to another plan whenever you need to.

The Essential plan is quite a large upgrade from the Starter plan without too much price difference ($9.96 per month). It comes with 300 GB of disk space (compared to 15 GB), the ability to run up to three websites, and 1,000 email inboxes. It also includes SiteLock - a feature that scans for malware. This plan is advertised as a personal website plan, but it will work great for small businesses as well. There’s lots of storage, three websites, and your own domain name.

The Professional plan is great for larger businesses, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. It costs $15.78 per month when you sign up for the one year plan, and includes unlimited storage space, access to 10 websites, a domain name, and unlimited number of email inboxes. This plan comes with SiteLock Premium, a feature for automatic malware removal.

The Premium plan is the largest cloud hosting option. For $21.62 per month, it includes everything in the Professional plan plus your own SSL Certificate. Out of all the options available, this is the first plan to offer an SSL Certificate. Other than that, there’s no major difference between this plan and the Professional plan.

This is the user interface of Network Solutions' website builder (Image credit: Network Solutions)

Interface

The interface is one of the drawbacks to Network Solutions. Unlike other website builders, like Yahoo, GoDaddy, or Zyro, the interface looks more outdated which might make someone question their templates and services. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find out how you can view the templates available on their website. You have to go to “renew services” in order to even see what the template packages are. There also isn’t an obvious list of features on their main website which makes them harder to find.

These are some of Network Solutions' unique features (Image credit: Network Solutions)

Features

The best feature about Network Solutions is how it gets the job done. You can build your own website easily once you get started and there are plenty of drag-and-drop options to help you save time. Everything is straightforward in terms of actually creating your website. However, when it comes to viewing the features, Network Solutions could make some improvements. The design of the interface is the hardest part to navigate. There’s not a clear list of features that’s easy to access. Similar to how templates are hidden, you need to go to the “renew services” tab in order to find a list of service features.

Enhance your website with a number of add-ons (Image credit: Network Solutions)

The competition

Network Solutions offers add-ons like CodeGuard and SiteLock that not all competitors provide. GoDaddy, Bluehost, and SiteGround are slightly different from Network Solutions. If you want to build an affordable website and get it up and running quickly, then Network Solutions is a good option. However, if you’re more concerned with how your website looks, then you might want to choose something with a more updated interface.

Final thoughts

Network Solutions is a more affordable website builder designed to get the job done quickly. If you’d rather not build everything by yourself, you can always use the professional website design service. The plans for cloud hosting include lots of storage and email access, however, the SSL Certificate is only available when you purchase the Premium plan.

Overall, Network Solutions is a great place to save money on web hosting, especially if you’re looking to transfer your domain name. They provide a variety of services and make building your website simple. You can easily host your website on the cloud or on WordPress. Since you can easily change plans, you can always start with something smaller and build your way up as your website grows.

