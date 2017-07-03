Deluge review

A perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, Deluge is a powerful torrent client that has much more to offer than you might first think.

When it comes to free torrent clients, µTorrent, BitTorrent and Transmission are probably the first names that spring to mind, but these are really just the tip of the iceberg. Deluge is a lesser-known program, but if you give it a try, you're almost certain to fall in love with it.

Deluge Download here: Deluge Developer: The Deluge Team Operating system: Windows, Mac, Linux Version: 1

People are naturally slightly sceptical of free torrent clients (and rightly so – there are some very dodgy ones around) but Deluge is open source, which leaves it open to close scrutiny.

The real beauty of Deluge is the fact that it's highly customizable via plugins. These can be used to add all manner of features to the program, and there are both official and third-party options to choose from, including browser plugins for Chrome and Firefox.

If your needs are simple, a standard installation will have all the essentials covered. Out of the box you get torrent and magnet link support, UPnP, web seeding, per-torrent and global speed limiting, and everything else you need for day-to-day torrenting.

There's also an active online forum where you can exchange tips and ideas with developers and other users.

User experience

Initial impressions of Deluge may be slightly off-putting – it just looks a little strange when compared to other free torrent clients, and it appears a little sparse.

That said, everything is clearly laid out, and it's hard to get lost in the interface. If you have used a torrent client before, you should be able to find your way around without any trouble.

Where Deluge really comes into its own – and where you get the chance to make it your own – is with plugins which give you the opportunity to completely tailor the program as you want. It's an approach that other clients could learn a great deal from.

The competition