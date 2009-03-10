Epson EB-X6 review

With a multi-function approach to the design, this projector would work as well in an office as it would a home setup

The Epson EB-X6, as with the entire Epson projector range, uses LCD technology. The reason for this is that Epson is the major backer of LCD technology so has a vested interest in its success.

This unit is a great mix of business efficiency dressed up in a good-looking white case that looks great in either the office or the home.

It's not the smallest of machines, weighing in at 2.8kg, but is compact enough to carry between rooms, as well as pack away once you've finished using it. The lens is hidden away behind a built-in flap, which means you don't need to worry about damaging the lens in transit, or looking for the lens cap after you've finished using it.

The manual zoom and focus rings are well protected inside the main body. However, we did find they were extremely sensitive, so finding the perfect focal point is very much a case of manual trial and error.

When it comes to setting up and using this projector, you'll find it a pleasure to use. The controls on the top of the unit are nicely laid out and the projector quickly identified our various source inputs, so getting up and running is easy. There is even a small but usable remote control that mirrors all the functions on the unit itself.

Bright bulb

It has a 2200 ANSI lumens brightness that proved more than bright enough in our test room without excluding too much natural light. The same was also true when we dropped it down into Eco mode, which at 1750 lumens is still bright enough for most occasions. Colour reproduction is excellent and worked well for presentations as well as a selection of games we put through it.

In full power mode this proved one of the louder projectors around, on the plus side, the larger casing meant that it stayed cooler longer, which is a bonus when it comes to packing the unit away afterwards.

The EB-X6 is a great projector for anyone needing a machine they can use for work during the week and take home at the weekends. It's not the smallest option, but we found it both easy to use and stylish, especially for the price.