HBO Max’s most exciting show of 2022 is coming, and it’s not House Of The Dragon

Over the next few weeks, HBO will be going into overdrive as it readies us all to return to the world of ice and fire.

House Of The Dragon, the long-awaited and hugely expensive Game Of Thrones prequel, is on the horizon. It drops on August 21 and will dominate a lot of chatter for the weeks before and after, with the show’s reported $150 million budget for a single season backed up by what’s sure to be a gigantic marketing campaign.

I’m excited about House of The Dragon, but even more excited by the return of another HBO Max original, which snuck out details of the release of its second season earlier in the week.

Under the radar...

Industry felt like the definition of a sleeper hit. It didn’t get much of a push before its TV debut, in fact, the few lines that were written about it were on the back of the fact that Girls creator Lena Dunham had directed the pilot.

And, although the handsome young cast had plenty of TV credits between them, none were big names. Its showrunners, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, were former junior bankers, and, while they'd lived the life they'd written about, they were first-timers too, leaving the show without much pedigree. But, everybody who watched it quickly fell in love with the show, and clearly the word of mouth was strong enough for it to earn a second season, which premieres on August 1, 21 days before House Of The Dragon roars into town.

The show followed a group of young graduates who are all competing for a limited set of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in the heart of the city of London.

Desperate to win the job, the young pretenders push themselves to absolute extremes to win the approval of clients and their superiors at Pierpoint & Co, crossing the line constantly as they do so.

Scored with a pulsating soundtrack by DJ Nathan Micay, the show has a heady, dizzying feel to it. And I had me hooked from minute one.

Don't do the math...

Industry made no effort to humanise the banking industry, or to try and explain any of the complex financial transactions it's young pretenders were making, it was entirely focused on what the job and the promise of the job did to the characters.

A lot of the show was focused around Myha'la Herrold's Harper Stern, who blags her way onto the graduate scheme and is absolutely determined to stay there, regardless of who or what stands in her way.

The show throws Stern endless dilemmas, dilemmas about the job, how her bosses treat her and whether to speak, and how to find some way of working with her colleagues while getting what she wants. Every decision feels like agony and it's fascinating to watch it play out.

The other members of the young cast, Harry Lawtey's firebrand Robert, Marisa Abela's manipulative Yasmin and David Jonsson's uptight Gus, all deliver outstanding performances, each complimenting the other superbly. And they're all back for season two.

What can you expect from season two?

Season one covered a lot of ground, there was tragedy, excess, horrible moral dilemmas and a lot of partying, but it only got as far as deciding the fate of the graduates.

Now some of the graduates (we won't say which, you'll have to watch it) have made the grade, what will they do with the job? Will they try and be better than the ones who've gone before them? Or just enjoy the same tidal wave of excess in a world where the money involved is so vast it basically means nothing?

Watching the first season, you really felt like you were learning at the same time as the characters. This isn't The Big Short, watching smart people tell you how to manipulate a financial system drunk on its own success, these were naive, scared, cocky and surprisingly ruthless pretenders, you watched them make mistakes, you watched them go too far, you watched do horrendous things to each other, but the connection stayed strong.

I hope season two pushes them just as hard and the show's audience continues to grow. It deserves to be as big as Succession, and House Of The Dragon.

Industry starts on HBO Max and BBC iPlayer on August 1. All episodes will be available on the day of release day.