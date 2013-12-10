Trending

Send in the drones: German firm gets in on the unmanned delivery act

By World of tech  

What hath Amazon wrought?

DHL
Special delivery

The skies may soon be abuzz with package-delivering drones, and not just 'copters belonging to Amazon.

Deutsche Post DHL, a German express delivery and mail company, is testing a pilotless flier called the Paketkopter. Today the chopper successfully carried medicine from a Bonn pharmacy across the Rhine to DHL's offices.

Flying at a height of 50 feet, the drone traveled one kilometer in two minutes, according to The Local. This was just a test flight and a full-scale launch of the service, which can carry loads up to 6.6 pounds, isn't on the docket anytime soon.

"We are at the beginning of the research project," Ole Nordhoff, a DHL manager, said. "It is an exciting bit of technology."

Indeed.

More blips!

Attack of the blips! More news nuggets await the brave.

Via Engadget

See more World of tech news