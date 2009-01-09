Sacked IT worker hacked his colleagues

An angry IT worker who lost his job after lying about his qualifications, has been convicted of hacking into his former employer's network and deleting vital information.

Julius Oladiran, of South Norwood in London, was fired from his role as a database developer having lied about having a master's degree and that he had worked for the government.

To make matters worse, Oladiran installed spyware on his ex-employer's network in an attempt to see what people were saying about him. He also deleted important emails and sabotaged a company project.

You're nicked, sunshine!

Oladiran was only caught when a former colleague noticed that their mouse cursor was moving around by itself.

Oladiran was sentenced to a three-month jail sentence (suspended for two years) after admitting making a false statement and unauthorised access to computer information. He was also ordered to pay £3,200 in compensation.

"Although this case should act as a reminder to would-be hackers that long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them, employers should be asking themselves if the same thing could happen to them," said Graham Cluley, senior technology consultant at Sophos.

"Every so often there is a story like this - where a member of IT staff feels that they have been unfairly dismissed, but find it all too easy to break back into the network and cause havoc.

"Businesses could easily prevent incidents like this with the correct mixture of policy and technology."