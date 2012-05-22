Move over Dragons' Den here's Enterprise Den

A new website that aims to emulate the success of the BBC Dragons' Den programme has launched. Enterprise Den brings together businesses with ideas and angel investors with the aim of financing the best new ideas.

Using the portal, entrepreneurs can quickly build effective online video pitches, attaching business plans and other documents, as well as product photos. Pitches can be viewed instantly by registered accredited investors, who can also choose to have email alerts, matching their investment selection and location criteria, sent directly to their in-box.

Accredited investors who are registered with Enterprise Den, can search through business pitches using Postcode distance functionality, whilst also setting their chosen investment parameters so that they see only the pitches of interest to them.

Pitches can be compared, as well as saved to favourites, emailed to friends or colleagues, shared with social networks, or printed for review. Users can also maintain and edit their pitches, alerts, and other account information, using an extensive account management section, as well as gain access to useful resource sections for both entrepreneurs and investors, all free of charge.

Enterprise Den is currently available to users in the United Kingdom, with plans to include other markets and territories shortly.