Windows 10 updates still taking too long for many businesses

Making the switch to Windows 10 is still proving a challenge for many businesses, new research has found.

As the Windows 7 end of life approaches, a report from endpoint management and security company 1E has revealed that many organizations remain significantly behind in completing their Windows 10 migration.

The firm found 32 percent of endpoints were left unconverted which raises serious questions about the risks organizations are willing to take when it comes to cybersecurity.

According to the report, 82 percent of organizations say security is a motivating factor in completing the migration yet over half (56 percent) acknowledge that it is just not happening quickly enough.

The retail, distribution and transport industries are the furthest behind with just 65 percent of devices migrated but financial services, public sector, construction and property, and media, leisure and entertainment are just slightly ahead at 66 percent.

While many organizations have not completed their Windows 10 migration, 1E warns that of those who have, maintaining Windows 10 with its massive bi-annual updates could still prove problematic without the right tools.

The company's CEO Sumir Karayi explained how automated endpoint management solutions could help organizations deal with Microsoft's frequent updates, saying:

“If you’re already struggling with Windows 10 migration, you will continue to struggle even more with the updates, and it all comes down to the same problem: a lack of endpoint reach and control. It’s clear organizations still have a long way to go and not much time left to get there. Investing in an automated endpoint management solution today can give you a massive jumpstart on migration and set you up for a much fewer headaches when the first updates roll out.”

Of those surveyed, nearly 80 percent said that software migration automation is the top cybersecurity investment their organizations must make in the next year.

If you're organization has not yet migrated to Windows 10, now is the time to do so as Windows 7 end of life is quickly approaching and January 14th, 2020 is just around the corner.