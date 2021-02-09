WandaVision writer explains how that big cameo came to be

Spoilers for WandaVision episode 5 follow.

WandaVision's Quicksilver cameo was the biggest MCU lore-related reveal of the show so far. Evan Peters, reprising his role as the standout character from Fox's X-Men movies Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, turned up on Wanda and Vision's doorstep as a 'recast' of Pietro Maximoff – who was originally played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before being killed off at the end of that movie.

Now, WandaVision's head writer Jac Schaeffer has weighed in on how the cameo came to be – even if details about what happens next are being kept tightly under wraps.

"We were rooting for it for so long, and didn't know if it would be possible,” Schaeffer told Marvel.com. “It was complicated to make happen. Evan [Peters] was always up for it – like, always, always, always. He is a comic book fan, and a Marvel fan. He is always up for the absolute weirdest option. And he's a pleasure – truly a pleasure to work with."

With WandaVision being presented as a sitcom, that gave the writers the opportunity to use the long lost sibling turning up at the door trick that every classic sitcom did. Indeed, that's actually how Schaeffer sold Marvel's Kevin Feige on the idea of bringing Peters into the show. "Everybody was really excited. I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] wanted to make sure that there was a reason for it, that it made sense. And I hope that's what we did."

"This show is such a mind scramble, and because it's working on so many levels, and there's so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

We'll find out what happens next with Pietro in WandaVision episode 6, which releases this Friday on Disney Plus.

But will Pietro stick around?

Now, the big question everyone is surely asking is how long Pietro will stick around. Is this really just another construct in Wanda's Westview sitcom reality? Or is something else going on?

The very obvious connection to draw here is that Wanda will feature as a main character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – begging the question if Pietro's appearance is somehow connected to the Multiverse concept.

Along the same lines, Deadpool 3 is set to be an MCU film, suggesting there may be some way for the Fox versions of the X-Men characters to make the leap across universes.

In this case, though, we can't rule out Peters' appearance just being a fun red herring.