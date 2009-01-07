Skype officially launches standalone videophone

Skype finally launches the Asus-made standalone videophone later this month

Video-calling via services such as Skype is increasingly popular, although it has mostly been desktop and laptop based to date. But no longer, thanks to the new Asus-manufactured AiGuru SV1.

Asus has been showing off its AiGuru SV1 standalone videophone at CES this week, set to cost £219.95 when it releases later this very month.

The Skype ASUS Eee Videophone AiGuru SV1 is the first videophone fully integrated with Skype - no computer required.

"Make free Skype-to-Skype video and voice calls. Call landlines and mobiles at great low rates with Skype Credit or a monthly subscription," reads the blurb on Skype's site.

Easy enough for Nan

AiGuru can connect to the internet through your home Wi-Fi and features a built-in speaker, camera, 7" LCD screen and microphone.

Even your Nan could use this one, with its simple, user-friendly icon-based interface!

Interested? Check the demo video at the Skype online store.