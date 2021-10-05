VMware is going all-in on multi-cloud

Keeping in view the ever-growing demand for multi-cloud solutions, VMware has announced new advancements for its multi-cloud computing infrastructure called VMware Cloud as well as the launch of VMware Cross-Cloud services.

The company doubled-down on its multi-cloud strategy at the ongoing VMware World 2021 conference, buoyed by the fact that 75% of its customers rely on two or more public clouds , with about 40% using three or more.

“Multi-cloud is the digital business model for the next 20 years, as entire industries reinvent themselves,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief executive officer, VMware.

Raghuram further argues that VMware’s cloud-agnostic approach puts the company in a unique position to help businesses take full advantage of multiple clouds and their resources.

Being cloud-smart

VMware’s new cross-cloud services puts that idea into action. The new services will allow customers to pick and choose the services they need on the desired cloud computing platform to meet their evolving demands.

The new services are made up of several offerings that will help organizations build, deploy, and manage cloud-native apps, as well as provide the cloud infrastructure for migrating and running traditional enterprise apps.

In fact, the company stresses that with its new cloud advancements customers will be able to migrate their traditional enterprise apps to the cloud, in nearly half the time and at less than half the cost.

“It’s no longer about a ‘cloud-first’ approach – it’s about being ‘cloud-smart’. Organizations should have the freedom to choose the ’right’ cloud, based on their strategic business goals,” Raghuram wraps up.