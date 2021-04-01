VMware launches new multi-cloud platform to accelerate app modernization

The cloud services giant VMware aims to help customers unlock the power of multi-cloud and deliver modern applications at the speed of business with the launch of its new multi-cloud platform VMware Cloud.

VMware Cloud is a distributed, multi-cloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate app modernization across the data center, edge and any cloud. The new platform also provides distinctive advantages to both developers and IT operators who are often forced to make trade offs.

With VMware Cloud, developers can be more productive as it allows them to build and deploy applications to any cloud. At the same time though, the platform enables IT departments to modernize their infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk.

COO of products and cloud services at VMware Raghu Raghuram provided further insight on the advantages of VMware Cloud in a press release, saying:

“We are on the cusp of the next evolution of cloud and apps. Architectures are becoming distributed and increasingly multi-cloud, while modern applications will soon outnumber traditional apps. The challenge for any CIO is to take advantage of this new innovation without introducing more complexity and risk. VMware Cloud is the only cloud solution today that customers can use in the datacenter and on any cloud, accelerating their modernization journey with speed, simplicity, and better security. With VMware Cloud Universal, customers make a single purchase and gain the ability to deploy apps across any environment, then move them as business or application requirements change.”

VMware Cloud

By using VMware Cloud, customers can deploy apps to VMware Cloud Foundation running in AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud on VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and across hundreds of VMware Cloud Verified partners.

With the launch of VMware Cloud, the company is also announcing new offerings that bring a more integrated experience to customers including VMware Cloud Universal, VMware Cloud Console and VMware Cloud Navigator.

VMware Cloud Universal is a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services. Once customers purchase credits they can apply them to deployments of VMware Cloud Foundation on premises, VMware Cloud on AWS, or VMware Cloud on Dell EMC. The subscription also includes built-in Kubernetes through VMware Tanzu Standard.

VMware Cloud Console supports this new subscription and delivers end-to-end visibility and control of all VMware Cloud infrastructure across on-premises, cloud and edge environments. This integrated portal allows customers to allocate, manage and better optimize all of their VMware Cloud resources.

Finally, organizations can use VMware App Navigator to prioritize app modernization initiatives and deliver results faster. The new offering uses automated tooling and hands-on experimentation to plan just enough to get started, then quickly scale app and cloud transformation initiatives.