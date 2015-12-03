Stan: the content lineup so far

UPDATED – Stacks of new content coming to Stan throughout December, including The Flash, Transparent Season 2 and much more – details below!

The upcoming Australian launch of Netflix in 2015 has dominated discussions about streaming media services lately, but a new service that's just been launched could give Netflix a run for its money.

A product of StreamCo, a joint venture between Nine Entertainment Co. and Fairfax Media, Stan promises to bring its customers a wealth of entertainment at $10 a month, with no contracts whatsoever.

Stan uses Google Chromecast or Apple's AirPlay technology to stream full 1080p HD content to your television, something that other streaming rivals such as Presto and Quickflix have yet to provide.

Exclusively Stan's

Stan has the exclusive Australian streaming rights to the eagerly anticipated Breaking Bad spin-off show Better Call Saul when the show debuts in February, as well as streaming rights for all five seasons of Breaking Bad itself.

Also on Stan's list of exclusive shows are Mozart in the Jungle, and the Golden Globe-winning hit new show, Transparent.

If you've been hanging for Transparent's second season, you'll be happy to know that it will be arriving on Stan on December 12.

According to Stan CEO Mike Sneesby, all three shows will remain exclusive to the Stan streaming service for as long as they're produced.

And if that's not enough, fans of the cult comedy Community will be getting access to the sixth season first on Stan. The exclusive deal means Stan is the only place you can access every episode of the show in Australia.

And, in an Australian first, Stan has become the first local streaming service to produce an original SVOD series with the new Jungleboys show No Activity – an improvised comedy series about a pair of detectives on stakeout, starring Patrick Brammall, Darren Gilshenan, Dan Wyllie and Harriet Dyer.

No Activity is now available to stream on exclusively on Stan, and you can check out its first hilarious trailer below.

Joining Party Down, Spartacus and Magic City on the service are three more shows from the Starz network which will be having their Australian premieres exclusively on Stan.

Probably the most exciting of the three is Ash vs Evil Dead, based on the cult classic Evil Dead film series starring Bruce Campbell and directed by Sam Raimi.

Ash vs Evil Dead is now streaming on Stan with new episodes appearing each sunday until the season finale.

Now available on the service (with new episodes every Sunday) are the first two seasons of the show Power, which is produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and is about New York's club scene and underground drug trade.

Stan has also acquired the Aussie streaming rights to the new 'dramedy' show UnREAL, which is set behind the scenes of a tawdry reality TV show, exposing just how far from reality these shows can get – morals will be left at the door.

If you're a fan of superhero shows, you'll love The Flash, which is from the makers as the hit series, Arrow.

The Flash follows the adventures of Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who becomes the fastest man alive after a catastrophic particle accelerator accident. The show's first season features loveable characters and fantastic special effects and is available exclusively on Stan in Australia.

UnREAL stars Shiri Appleby (Roswell, Girls), Craig Bierko (Cinderella Man, Sex & the City) and Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter series, Pitch Perfect), and fast-tracked to the service from July 11.

Fans of the world's most recognisable drag queen, RuPaul, should drag themselves over to their televisions, as the sixth season of her show, RuPaul's Drag Race, has now been added to Stan.

Fans of more serious fare might be interested in Deutschland 83, which is a gripping coming of age drama set in the tumultuous culture wars of '80s era Germany – all episodes of the show will arrive exclusively on Stan on December 18.

Still want more European drama? The Norwegian series Acquitted might be up your alley. The show follows a man who returns to his hometown after having been acquitted of murdering his high school sweetheart 20 years ago – catch it exclusively on Stan from December 4.

Also exclusive to Stan is the series Flesh and Blood, which is produced by David Michôd (Animal Kingdom, The Rover) and is about the New York City ballet world.

Arriving this Christmas Eve is the thrilling new show Eye Candy, which stars Victoria Justice as a tech genius who goes on the hunt for a New York serial killer.

Stan'll be there for yoooouu...

Stan and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution recently announced a multi-year content licensing deal that will see some fantastic TV shows added to the streaming service's increasingly-stellar line-up.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement is the news that the classic '90s sitcom Friends is part of the deal, and after months of waiting, the series is now streaming on Stan in its entirety – that means you now have ten years worth (236 episodes) of Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel antics to catch up on, totally remastered in HD.

But it's not all about Friends – the deal brings with it a range of fantastic new shows, including the cult favourite iZombie (episodes from its second season will be fast-tracked in October), the third season of The Following, the comedy series Selfie (available now), the relationship comedy A to Z (available now), two separate DC superhero series' with The Flash and Constantine (available now), Michael Bay's Navy series The Last Ship, the comedy-drama Hart of Dixie, and the drama series Forever (available now) – all exclusive to Stan in Australia.

But wait, that's not all – the deal also includes a fantastic back catalogue of shows, with Stan now having acquired the local streaming rights to the multi-award-winning The West Wing, the teen drama The O.C. (available now), the Sex & The City spin-off The Carrie Diaries, JJ Abram's mind-bending sci-fi show Fringe, and Rebel Wilson's comedy series Super Fun Night.

You got some good shows Stan, I think you need some browsing

A multi-year content licensing agreement with Viacom International Media Networks means that Stan users will have access to shows from Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central and MTV.

Confirmed kids content includes SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, iCarly, VICTORiOUS, Drake & Josh, while the really little ones get shows like Dora the Explorer, Ni Hao, Kai-Lan and Bubble Guppies.

Stan has also announced a deal with Turner Broadcasting to bring a collection of Cartoon Network shows to the service, including classic kids shows Adventure Time, Regular Show, Ben 10, Ben 10: Alien Force, Ben 10: Omniverse, three more special Ben 10 features, Generator Rex, Cow and Chicken, Powerpuff Girls and Ed, Edd, n Eddy.

In terms of content for grown ups, the Viacom deal will bring shows such as South Park, Tosh.O, Reno 911!, Teen Mom, Awkward, Geordie Shore, The Hills and 16 & Pregnant..

Sounds good. What else you got, Stan?

If Geordie Shore isn't exactly the type of television you're interested in seeing, Stan's deal with BBC Worldwide will likely have you well chuffed.

Full seasons of British favourites such as Sherlock, Ripper Street, Orphan Black, Luther, Wallander, Parade's End, Torchwood and Doctor Who will be available to stream at launch, as well as classic comedies such as Absolutely Fabulous, Fawlty Towers, The Vicar of Dibley, Gavin and Stacey, Charlie and Lola, Extras and The Office.

Sherlock fans in particular have plenty to be happy about, with the news that a brand-new episode of the show will be available to stream exclusively on Stan later this year.

The episode is reportedly going to be set in Victorian-era, bringing the character back to his roots and providing an interesting change of pace for the series.

Stan has now added season 21 of the incredibly popular car enthusiast series Top Gear to go along with the previous 4 seasons it already had, and has also added two Top Gear specials: Botswana Special and Polar Special.

Those who like their shows to be of the factual variety are also covered, with selection of documentaries from Louis Theroux and David Attenborough on offer.

Stream me up, Scotty

Stan's agreement with CBS Studios International means that Star Trek fans will be able to stream digitally remastered versions Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as the complete series of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Other CBS content includes The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, CSI, CSI: NY and *puts on shades* CSI: Miami. YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

The agreement also brings with it a range of shows from CBS subsidiary Showtime, including original Showtime shows Ray Donovan, Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Californication and The Borgias, as well as complete seasons of other classic shows that Showtime holds the rights to, such as Deadwood, Oz and Twin Peaks.

Okay, but is there any content from Aussie networks?

Since Stan is an Australian original, it makes sense that the service would offer a range of local content. Stan's licensing agreement with ABC Commercial is one such example.

Australian comedies Upper Middle Bogan, It's a Date and The Moody's are all part of the line-up, as well as Chris Lilley's excellent shows Summer Heights High and Ja'mie Private School Girl.

Drama fans get access to Rake, Redfern Now, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Jack Irish and Janet King, and documentary fans will get such shows as Whitlam: The Power and the Passion, Gallipoli From Above and Wide Open Road.

Hamish & Andy fans have a lot to be happy about, with several of the comedy duo's television shows having been made available to stream only on Stan.

Almost every episode of Hamish & Andy's shows has been added to the service, including Gap Year, Caravan of Courage, Learn India and Reminstmas Special.

Stan will also provide many of the kids shows that the ABC is renowned for, including Aussie shows like The Wiggles, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Guess How Much I Love You and Justine Clarke, as well as content from ABC's library of overseas shows such as Octonauts, Angelina Ballerina, Bob the Builder, Thomas and Friends, Fireman Sam, Sesame Street and Mister Maker.

And, Stan is now streaming all seven parts of the new Australian series Gallipoli, which only debuted its first episode one night prior to being made available for the service.

This is a major win for the Stan, as it marks the first time that a major Australian television event has made its way onto a streaming service in its entirety before it has even had a chance to air on traditional television.

Stan is the Australian streaming home of Plonk, the new series from the creators of The Chaser, which takes a satirical look at the makings of a serious wine show.

Fans of the show should get their palates ready, as the second season of the hilarious show has just landed on Stan, ready to stream in its entirety.

The show stars The Chaser's Chris Taylor, Joshua Tyler and Nathan Earl.

Muy bueno, Stan! ¿Qué más?

An agreement between Stan and SBS means that the service will be streaming ethnically diverse Australian-made shows such as Wilfred, Housos and Better Man, alongside acclaimed international dramas such as The Killing and Prisoners of War.

The original Danish-Swedish version of The Bridge is also on the service, with the second season of the critically-acclaimed show now available to stream.

While announced content has mostly been television-focused, the agreement with SBS will also bring World Movies along with it.

World Movies will provide Stan subscribers with access to the best in international cinema from over 45 countries and in more than 70 languages.

Yes – Stan offers movies, too

A multi-year deal between StreamCo and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) means that Stan will offer a range of the studio's recent titles, as well as a selection from its extensive back catalogue of movies.

A small assortment of MGM movies have been confirmed for launch, including The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 21 Jump Street, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and the remake of RoboCop, along with back catalogue titles such as When Harry Met Sally, The Silence of the Lambs, West Side Story, Four Weddings and a Funeral and the complete franchises of Rocky, RoboCop, The Pink Panther and Legally Blonde.

Best of all, Stan has a licence to thrill with all 23 Bond films available in full HD at launch.

The MGM deal also comes with a collection of TV shows, such as the critically-lauded series Fargo, which Stan has exclusive streaming rights to in Australia, and other shows like Teen Wolf, Will and Grace and The L Word.

Let's get this show on the road, Stan

Stan and Roadshow Entertainment have announced a content licensing deal, adding a whole suite of great films to the service.

Recent Roadshow titles such as The LEGO Movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, The Wolf of Wall Street, Edge of Tomorrow, The Inbetweeners 2, A Walk Among the Tombstones, John Wick, The Judge will make their way over to Stan, as well as Australian films Wolf Creek 2 and Felony.

The deal also brings with it a range of back catalogue Roadshow films, including The Matrix Trilogy, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and Aussie classics Red Dog, Mad Max and The Man from Snowy River.

Woody Allen fans can tuck in for an incredible marathon of the writer-director's films, with a total of eight Allen films now available on the service.

The latest Woody Allen addition to Stan, Another Woman, joins his other films Shadows and Fog, Annie Hall, Hannah and Her Sisters, A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Sex *But Were Afraid to Ask), Broadway Danny Rose and Manhattan.

More films will be arriving later in 2015, such as the Academy Award-nominated drama The Imitation Game, the Bill Murray-starring comedy St. Vincent and the Golden Globe-winning Big Eyes.

What's yet to be announced?

As Stan is the product of a partnership between Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment company, you could be forgiven for asking "why hasn't any Channel Nine content been announced yet?"

We have to agree – it is puzzling, as Channel Nine has a huge back catalogue of beloved, locally-produced shows that would absolutely add another layer of appeal for potential Stan adopt.

While the lack of announced Channel Nine content is odd, we're keeping our fingers crossed for some announcements in time for the service's launch.

Any original content?

It's well known that Netflix is responsible for producing original shows for its own platform – House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Marco Polo are just three examples.

The question is: will Stan be producing its own original TV shows?

Turns out the answer is yes. Stan has announced that it will be creating a pair of local Aussie dramas, including a six-part spin off series of hit Aussie film Wolf Creek. Freakishly creepy John Jarratt will reprise his role.

Also on the cards is a political drama based on the life of High Court judge Lionel Murphy, dubbed Enemies of the State. This is also set to be a six-part series.

Obviously we're still in early days here, so we expect plenty of new original content announcements as the service ramps up.