Agreements are central to human resources, which is why we want to empower HR teams.

In the UK alone, research from Webexpenses suggests that employees spend up to 76 days a year on time-consuming administrative tasks. Further research from Xpert HR’s 2020 HR Roles and Responsibilities Survey suggests that a fifth (20%) of HR’s time is spent on administrative tasks alone – more than any other activity.

Something needs to change. HR needs a break.