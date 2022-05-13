This Google Workspace update will help you avoid all meetings for good, if you want

Audio player loading…

Having your day clogged with endless meetings or appointments could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new Google Calendar update.

Google has introduced a new feature for its calendar app that allows users to require anyone setting up an appointment or meeting to verify their email before booking.

The company says the change should help avoid potential fraud or security threats, but it could also mean that your meeting schedule becomes free of unnecessary meetings that could be replaced by an email.

Google Calendar meeting booking

Users will need to enable the new feature, which is off by default, but once on, it will remain "sticky" and be saved for any new appointment scheduling series - for example, if setting up appointments across multiple days.

Once enabled, users looking to make an appointment must be signed into a Google account or validate their email address using a PIN code to complete the booking.

The feature is rolling out now to users of Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers.

However, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, won't be seeing the feature just yet.

The launch is the latest in several major improvements for Google Calendar as the platform looks to help those returning to the office or embracing hybrid working.

The company recently unveiled a feature that will allow users to prevent unwanted invitations from being added to their calendar. Under the updated system, users can choose for meetings and other events to be added to their calendar only after they have responded to the email invitation, hopefully making for a less cluttered calendar interface and less time spent on administration.

Recently, Google Calendar was also upgraded to show a range of status options in Google Chat, giving you extra information on what you or your co-workers are up to.

Previously limited to just showing when someone was out of office, Google Chat is now able to show a number of different statuses, including "in a meeting" or "in focus time".