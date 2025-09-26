Dell is launching its own earbuds specifically designed for video calls - but will they even come close to Apple AirPods?
Dell launches its Pro Plus Earbuds
- Dell Pro Plus Earbuds are now available, priced at $229
- The product has ANC, Transparency and Adaptive Audio, backed by AI
- Teams and Zoom certification is standard, as it remote admin management
Dell has revealed work-focused earbuds designed for video conferencing calls, but with a price to almost match the AirPods Pro 3, are the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds worth the cash?
An overview suggests the two models could be about on par, with Dell Pro Plus offering Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio, as well as touch controls, a charging case and four separate ear tip sizes.
Apart from Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-host connectivity for up to eight devices, there’s also a compact USB-C wireless audio receiver that stores inside the case to support additional device types.
Dell Pro Plus Earbuds launch to rival the AirPods Pro 3
Unique to the Dell model is that cloud-based management via the Dell Device Management Console allows admins to configure devices, update firmware and have a general oversight over fleets, making them very much targeted at business users.
More importantly, they’re perfect for hybrid workers, because they’re the first earbuds with Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification as well as Zoom certification, with voice isolation modes to refine audio in noisy environments like shared office spaces or headsets for working from home.
Battery life stands at up to eight hours of audio playback with ANC enabled, or 33 hours including the charging case - which reduces to 5/16.5 hours for calls.
Dell boasted that its AI-powered noise-cancelling has been trained on over 500 million noise samples, and it also has a personalized sound profile option within the Dell Audio Mobile App.
So while the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds might not be here to take away consumer customers from the likes of Apple, it’s certainly heading in the right direction at work, with enterprise-grade certifications for video conferencing platforms, cloud management options and multi-device connectivity.
The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds are available now, priced at $229.
