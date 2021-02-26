The System Shock remake finally has a release window – plus a brand-new demo

Five years after kicking off its Kickstarter campaign, the highly anticipated System Shock remake is finally approaching launch, with developer Nightdive Studios confirming a US 'late summer 2021' release window in the game's latest official teaser.

To make the wait a little less painful, however, Nightdive Studios has released a brand-new demo of the game that you can download right now from the Epic Games Store and Steam.

A demo of the game had previously been made available for 48 hours during the 2019 Game Awards, however, the new demo is said to offer a "feature-complete version of the game," according to comments made by Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick to PC Gamer.

Additionally, the release window confirmation means that pre-orders of the game are also officially open. Those who pre-order the System Shock remake have been promised that they'll receive System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free when it is eventually released.

While you wait for the demo to download, you can check out the new teaser trailer below, which offers a good look at System Shock's impressive lighting effects and gory dismemberment systems.