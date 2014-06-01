Samsung confirms Tizen-based Smart TVs with SDK coming in July

Samsung is throwing yet more of its considerable weight behind the home cooked Tizen OS, after confirming plans to introduce a new range of Smart TVs running the software.

Over the weekend, the firm announced it'll launch an SDK next month, which will allow developers to create apps, games and services for the new platform.

Samsung said the Beta version of the software comes with a Smart Interaction feature, that enables the use of voice and gesture controls.

There will also be multi-screen options and compatibility with the firm's other Tizen gadgets.

Tizen takeover

As well as a series of wrist-based wearables, like the Gear 2 and the Gear 2 Neo, Samsung also has cameras running the software, while the first Tizen smartphones are also on the way.

It is clear that the company is hoping to establish its own Apple-like ecosystem where everything plays nice with everything else, without relying on Google.

Samsung did not say when the Tizen-based tellies would arrive, but we may hear more this week when the Tizen Developers' Conference gets underway.

Our money would probably be on CES 2015 next January, where the firm usually does all of its televisual bidding for the year.

Via The Next Web