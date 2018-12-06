TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Backup 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Peek under the sixth door on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Backup 2018 – a complete backup tool that could save your most precious files in the event of a storage disaster.

Backing up your valuable files isn't the most fun task, and it's easy to put off, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Ashampoo Backup 2018 is easy to set up, and can work silently in the background while you're getting on with other tasks.

You can choose either full or incremental backups, depending on your preferences. Full backups are quicker to restore in an emergency, but take more space. Incremental backups only copy the files that have been changed since the last full backup, which is quicker and creates smaller files, but is slower to restore because all the increments have to be combined.

There's also support for versioning, letting you back up the whole history of a file and easily roll it back, and automatic file syncing. You can even make a Linux-based rescue disc in case you're unable to boot to Windows.

Data integrity checks prevent faulty backups, you can schedule tasks (with adaptive sleep mode control), and everything is wrapped up in an interface that's easy to use and understand – even if you've never used backup software before. Download it free today and start protecting your files.

In case you missed it...