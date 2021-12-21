Switch servers are likely to be overloaded over Christmas, Nintendo warns

Audio player loading…

Nintendo has warned that it’s expecting server issues over the Christmas weekend, which could prevent people from creating Nintendo Accounts and on their new Nintendo Switch consoles.

Nintendo’s Japanese customer service account wrote on Twitter (per Google Translate): “This weekend, access will be concentrated on the server of #Nintendo Account, and it is expected that Nintendo Account will not be created immediately. If you are planning to use the Nintendo Switch family for the first time, we recommend that you create it in advance.”

It means that if you’ve purchased a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED as a gift for someone, it’s a good idea to create a Nintendo Account online before waiting for the big day. It’s also worth neatly unboxing and updating your Nintendo Switch before wrapping it up and placing it under the tree, as then the recipient of your gift can start playing right away.

If you’ve purchased any digital codes, or plan on using the Nintendo Switch eShop, we recommend redeeming any codes or downloading any games you want beforehand, as the Nintendo Switch eShop went down over Christmas last year.

Some bundles, like the popular Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, come with digital codes, so make sure you redeem these, or you could risk being unable to do so for a few days.

How to create a Nintendo Account online

(Image credit: Future)

Creating a Nintendo Account online is relatively straightforward. Simply head to the Nintendo Account website and click the ‘Create a Nintendo Account’ button. You’ll be asked to confirm whether the user will be aged 15 or under (a child account) or aged 16 and over. Click on your preferred option and hit ‘Proceed’.

For accounts aged 16 and over, you’ll need to enter a nickname, email address, date of birth, gender, country/region, and time zone. You’ll then need to agree to the terms listed in the Nintendo Account Agreement, and acknowledge the Nintendo Account Privacy Policy. You can create a Nintendo Account faster if you use Facebook, Twitter, Google or have an Apple ID.

Nintendo Accounts for those aged 15 or under are managed through a parent or guardian’s accounts. It means you can restrict purchases and get notifications about your child’s play activity. To create a child account, you’ll need a Nintendo Account first, so register following the steps above.

We’ve contacted Nintendo for comment about the above tweet and will update this article should we hear more.

Via IGN