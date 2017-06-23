Sony's latest flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium, has arrived Down Under

As of today, Sony's highly-anticipated new flagship handset, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, is now available for purchase in Australia.

In our in depth Xperia XZ Premium review, we praised the handset's amazing 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, terrific camera, impressive power and battery life, describing it as one of the best flagships around – easily the best Sony smartphone you can currently lay your hands on.

Along with those things, Sony's flagship is the first phone in the world capable of 960 frames per second super slow motion video playback. It can also download at speeds of up to 1Gbps, making it ideal for streaming 4K content.

It's also water resistant (IP68 rating) and boasts a fingerprint sensor on its power button, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, microSD support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on its front and back and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The Xperia XZ Premium is available now for $1,099 in the Deep Sea Black colour from Vodafone, Optus, Virgin Mobile. Telstra is expected to announce availability and pricing in the coming weeks.

Sony's online store is also selling it in Luminous Chrome, as well as the aforementioned Deep Sea Black. Both colours are also available for online pre-order through JB Hi-Fi, with in-store stock promised to arrive on Tuesday, July 4.