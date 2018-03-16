Sony Xperia XZ2 pre-orders come with a free PS4 or PlayStation VR

Pre-orders for the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact open today, but if the phones aren't tempting enough as they are, how about a free games console as well?

That's exactly what's on offer at Three and Carphone Warehouse when you pre-order either of Sony's new handsets.

Commit yourself to one of the handsets and you'll also receive the PlayStation 4 and Gran Turismo Sport bundle or, if you already own a PS4, you can claim a PlayStation VR Starter Pack.

Free PS Plus on offer too

That's not all though, as Sony will also chuck in 12 months of PS Plus as well, and this particular offer can also be nabbed if you opt for select other XZ handsets (XZ1, XZ1 Compact and XZ Premium).

These pre-order deals run until the Sony Xperia XZ2 release date, April 6, so you've got a few weeks to bag yourself a bit of a bargain.