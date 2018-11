Vista is now available for as little as £33 in China

Microsoft has moved to reduce piracy in China - by slashing the price of an official copy of Windows Vista in the country. You can now pick up a Home Basic disc for just £33 ($66) in the country, while the Home Premium version received a price cut from $238 to $118 (£117 to £58) last week, according to Datamonitor.

Piracy is a perennial problem for Microsoft, especially in the Far East where cheap manufacturing abounds. Two weeks ago, a £250 million piracy ring was smashed .