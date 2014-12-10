Download of the day: ImgBurn

ImgBurn is a great utility to add to your PC maintenance toolkit. With lots of features and huge flexibility, it makes disc burning a breeze.

Why you need it

Good disc-burning software is a must for everyone's PC toolkit, useful for backing up and restoring vital data and Windows ISO images. But don't worry, you needn't shell out a small fortune on a disc-burning program; ImgBurn is an ideal solution and it's completely free.

It supports a huge range of image files, which can all be burned onto CD, DVD or Blu-ray in just a couple of clicks. It works the other way too, and discs can be read and their contents saved onto your hard drive as a 1:1 image file.

Looking to do a little more? You can tell ImgBurn to check discs and image files to see if they can be read completely. Got an image file that's too big to fit on a disc? No problem, ImgBurn can split it up into several smaller files. These features and more make ImgBurn better than the default Windows disc burning utility by a country mile.

Key features

