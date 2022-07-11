PureVPN’s major revamp is the update you were waiting for

Audio player loading…

One of the best VPN services around right now has just launched a major revamp of its software infrastructure. PureVPN users can now enjoy stronger security and faster speeds across an extended range of devices - from desktop to smartphones, and media streamers to smart TVs.

Whether you are looking to use your VPN to boost your online privacy, or you are after a good streaming VPN with powerful geo-blocking abilities, the PureVPN team has listened to its customers' feedback and rolled out a much-improved service.

Here is everything you need to know.

WireGuard protocol now supports manual configuration

After joining other providers and launching the secure and fast WireGuard protocol last year, PureVPN users can now manually configure its features according to their own needs to enjoy a more customized experience.

"Our manual configuration for WireGuard is for privacy-conscious users who prefer using the official WireGuard client, plus for users who wish to use the protocol on platforms where we currently don’t have dedicated apps, for example routers," said Arqam Gadit, Head of Product at PureVPN.

A more recent entry into the VPN industry, WireGuard's strength lies in its simplicity. It makes it easier for developers to detect bugs and security vulnerabilities. Using a lighter coding - than OpenVPN, for example - allows WireGuard to deliver faster connection speeds, too.

The update also broadens the number of apps supporting the protocol. Anyone with a Mac or iOS device can now benefit from its extra layer of security and reliable connections, joining those on Windows and Android in the experience.

Proxy available on more apps for smoother streaming

When using a HTTPS Proxy your data is not encrypted inside the VPN tunnel but it still represents the fastest possible way to access geo-blocked content, and that seems very popular.

As such, after seeing the surge in demand, PureVPN has then decided to extend its reach outside its original Google Chrome browser extension and provide proxy access on more apps and platforms.

"We learned that there are lots of users and scenarios where people are already on a secure network and are just looking for a quick and fast way to get around some geo-restrictions, which is why we have included it in our mobile and TV apps,” said Gadit.

The proxy is now available for all Android devices, including smart TVs and ChromeOS. Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Brave browsers now have their own dedicated extension too.

However, PureVPN still recommends using the proxy only when you are already on a secure network, and only when you just need an IP address for a different location that can deliver faster speeds.

Is PureVPN any good?

PureVPN has been in the game a very long time and is a reliable provider that offers some of the best prices around.

With more than 6,500 high-speed servers across 78 countries, it allows 10 simultaneous connections with just one subscription. That makes it ideal if you want a service that can cover all of your family's devices.

We didn't have much luck when it came to accessing foreign catalogs on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus last time we checked. However, the additional proxy extensions now available are likely to affect its geo-blocking performances.

If you are after a private VPN service with strict no-log policies, you will be happy to know that PureVPN also backed up its no-log claim with an independent audit.