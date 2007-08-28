SanDisk ups Cruzer Micro to 8GB

SanDisk today doubled the storage of its minute SanDisk Cruzer Micro USB stick to 8GB.
The 8GB SanDisk Cruzer Micro can now hold 1,600 high-resolution photos, 2,000 digital tracks or five hours of high-quality video in its 2 x 0.5-inch body.
The USB stick still has the slide-away thumb cap that protects its USB port. For Windows users, there's also U3 support that turns the SanDisk Cruzer Micro into a portable program launcher, with bundled copies of SanDisk's CruzerSync backup tool, a password manager and Skype preloaded when you buy the unit.
The new SanDisk Cruzer Micro works with both PCs and Macs and goes on sale in mid-September for $130 (£64). Existing models, ranging from 512MB to 4GB in size will remain in the product line-up.