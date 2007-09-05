Sony confirms Alpha A700 DSLR

Sony today finally confirmed its new Alpha A700 digital SLR camera, to be released in October.

The Sony Alpha A700 packs in a 12.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor and a beefed up version of its Bionz image processor, and is ready to shoot five photos per second. There's a 3-inch LCD screen at the back, support for ISO 3200 'film speeds', an 11 point autofocus and wireless flash support. The Sony Alpha A700 even includes an HDMI socket for hooking up to a high-definition TV.

Read more: Sony Alpha A7 III

The forthcoming Sony Alpha A700 - hosted in a durable magnesium alloy body with weather-resistant seals - also features improved Super SteadyShot and anti-dust features. The unit supports both CompactFlash and MemoryStick memory cards, and the lithium-ion battery can handle up to 650 shots on a single charge.

The only thing apparently missing from the Alpha A700 is the price, something that Sony has yet to confirm.

Key specifications: