Video: HTC Radar vs HTC Titan

We spent some time with the HTC Titan and HTC Radar at IFA 2011, and brought your our in-depth hands on reviews, complete with a multitude of pictures and words.

But if you're wondering how Windows Phone Mango actually runs on the phone, we're here to help too, with our video of both the Titan and the Radar in all their glory.

One's a behemoth of a handset with a 4.7-inch screen, and the other a more 'standard' phone with a brushed aluminium chassis - which will you choose when they land in the coming months?