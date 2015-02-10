Is Microsoft's March 2 event all about Windows 10 for phones?

Microsoft will have a presence at MWC 2015 and it's even got a press conference for us to get excited about.

The Redmond firm sent out invites to its March 2 event in Barcelona, saying "come along for the ride" complete with a lovely cartoon of a hot air balloon.

Okay, so the invite itself isn't giving too much away (unless we actually get to go in a hot air balloon), but with reports Microsoft is holding off on a flagship announcement until later this year we're likely to see some mid-range and entry level offerings at MWC.

We may get more details on the Windows 10 for phones platform, but don't expect any handsets to launch running the software just yet.

We fully expect any new devices to stick with Windows Phone 8.1 for now, with the promise of an upgrade to Windows 10 later in the year.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the Microsoft press conference at MWC to bring you all the latest news and hands on reviews.